12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; Kimmel center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Mackenzie (Max) Lynch - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Temple Theaters / Mauckingbird Theatre Co 21%

Will Nolan - GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 20%

Annie Hnatko, et al - LOVE FROM BROADWAY - Old Acadamy Players 10%

John Cochrane Jr - MISCAST - NCT 9%

Shannon Agnew - SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 8%

N'Kenge - FOREVER SUMMER - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 6%

Brooke McCarthy - HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT - Adrienne Theater 6%

Liz Iannacci - LOUNGE LIZARDS - Spotlight Theatre 6%

John D. Smitherman - MY BROADWAY - The Media Theatre 5%

Rebecca Pieper - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center of The Arts 4%

Ryan Doncsecz - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Cebter for the Arts 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sanchel Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 22%

David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 14%

Ontaria Kim Wilson - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 12%

Lauren MGinnis - CABARET - MCT 11%

Heather Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Prodctions 8%

Matt English - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 5%

Chelsea Barnett - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 4%

Christian Ryan - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 3%

Tom Yenchick - XANADU - Forge Theatre 3%

Katrina Brown - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 3%

Geovanny Fischetti - WIZARD OF OZ - Collegium Center Stage Theatre 3%

Tom Yenchick - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

Mariah Rose - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Christian Ryan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 2%

Ava Pirie and William Sanders - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Stephanie Rosenberg - SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 1%

Kim Greene - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Solise White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Bacon - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 31%

Elisabeth Majewski - CABARET - MCT 10%

David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Amy Handkammer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Erica L. Imparato - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 5%

Mary Jane Mccarty - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNet 5%

Justin Cochrane - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NCT 4%

Sherry Yerger - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Natalia de la Torre - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 4%

Heather Scott & Alicia Cahill - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 4%

Heidi Swartz - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Justin Cochrane - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 3%

Ariel Liudi Wang - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 3%

Debbie Young - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Facetime Theatre 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ozzie Jones - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 19%

Brittany Recupero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse 9%

Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Deb Schrager - CABARET - MCT 8%

Heather Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 6%

Terry Nolan - INTO THE WOODS - Arden Theatre Company 6%

Max Kubiak - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Matt English - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 3%

Andrea Kennedy Hart, Charles Troxel, Elizabeth Fry - THE LITTLE PRINCE - 1st Street Players, Birdsboro PA 3%

Annie Hnatko - THE FANTASTICKS - Old academy players 3%

Rachel Fisher - FREAKY FRIDAY - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Will Morris - SPAMALOT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Danielle Lachall - NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighters Theater 2%

Kim Greene - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Christian Ryan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 2%

Kate Nice, Katie McGrier & Kelsey Hodgkiss - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 2%

Tom Yenchick - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Christian Ryan - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 2%

Jesse Cline - BABY - The Media Theatre 1%

Christian Ryan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 1%

Daniel K. Williams - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

Kate Nice & Kelsey Hodgkiss - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Facetime Theatre 1%

Sally Foster-Chang - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

Robbie Merow - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 1%

Sandi Joy - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - SALT Performing Arts 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Amina Robinson & Cheyenne Parks - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 10%

Amina Robinson - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 10%

Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 10%

Midge McClosky - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Marianne Green - RUMORS - The Barn 7%

Jazzy Thomas - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 6%

Deb Braak - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Hayley Rubins-Topoleski & Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 4%

Jarad Benn - I AND YOU - Langhorne Players 4%

Suki - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 3%

William Sanders - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Suni B. Rose - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 3%

David Deratzian - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Liz McDonald - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Steel River Playhouse 3%

Tommy Karolyi - VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 3%

Priyanka Shetty - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 2%

Bill Gilbertson - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighers Theater 2%

Ken Kaissar - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Jess Stinson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Ed Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Joe Ward - SYLVIA - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Mike Sokolowski - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Kristyn Walko - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 1%

Sean McDermott - IN LOVE AND WARCRAFT - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Jerrell L. Henderson - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 14%

THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 10%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse 8%

MOANA JR - Walnut Street Theatre 7%

CABARET - MCT 6%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 6%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 5%

SKELETON CREW - The Stagecrafters 5%

RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 3%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 2%

VERNAL RITES - Old academy players 2%

33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 2%

EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

BABY - The Media Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 1%

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 1%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 1%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

XANADU - Forge Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Bolan and Brandon Hanks - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Pamela Hobson - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 9%

Shannon Zura - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 8%

Asia Christian - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 8%

Daniel Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 7%

Colette Boudreaux - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Ryan Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

Taylor Ridgeway - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 5%

Will Morris - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 4%

Kelsey Hodgkiss - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 4%

Bless Rudisill - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 3%

Joe Ward - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 3%

Aimee Hanyzewski - BABY - The Media Theatre 3%

Robbie Merow - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 3%

Aimee Hanyzewski - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 3%

Hugh Abbott Jr. - NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighters Theater 3%

Noelle Longenberger - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 2%

Hugh Abbott Jr - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 2%

Ryan Kadwill - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

J. Dominic Chacon - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

Aimee Hanyzewski - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 2%

Nathaniel Swofford - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Minjoo Kim - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Nathaniel Swofford - XANADU - Forge Theatre 1%

Cooper Jordan - SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 26%

Barbara Newberry and Laura Burhans - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse 13%

Todd Deen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Barb Newberry/Erin Toscani - CABARET - MCT 9%

Hunter Chadeayne - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Daniel Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 8%

Susan Greene - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 4%

Ben Kapilow - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 4%

Raquel Garcia - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 3%

Emily Merow/Michael Toolan - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 3%

Ben Kapilow - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 3%

Ben Kapilow - BABY - The Media Theatre 2%

Denise Wisneski - XANADU - Forge Theatre 2%

Ben Kapilow - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 2%

Sarah Linger - SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 2%



Best Musical

DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 22%

THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 10%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse 10%

CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Arden Theatre Company 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 6%

GYPSY - Rebel Stages 3%

MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighters Theater 3%

BABY - The Media Theatre 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

XANADU - Forge Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Footlighers Theater 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Footlighters Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 2%

DESCENDANTS - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 1%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 20%

BOUNDLESS - Music Theatre Philly 20%

YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 15%

MONSTER - Footlighers Theater 13%

RAISE YOUR VOICE - Spotlight Theatre 8%

REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 7%

VERNAL RITES - Old academy players 7%

CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 5%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Candace Benson - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 11%

Michaeline Lauchle - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse 9%

Taylor J. Mitchell - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 8%

Colin Mash - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 8%

Justin Lamphere - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse 7%

Wesley Don Hopkins - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 5%

Paige Horvath - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Addyson Hamilton - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Donovan Sloane McDonald - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 3%

Joseph Xavier-Mack - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 3%

Josh Tull - THE FANTASTICKS - Old Academy Players 3%

Gillian Turner - GYPSY - Rebel Stages 2%

Matthew Christie - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Leah Senseney - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 2%

Deirdre McGettigan Henry - NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighers Theater 2%

Ryan Fogler - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Emilee Lawson - THE LITTLE PRINCE - 1st Street Players, Birdsboro PA 2%

Dorian Bean - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Krissy Fraelich - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 2%

Carolyn Nelson - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

Jennie Eisenhower - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 1%

Lindsay Looloian - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NCT 1%

Liana Henrie - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 1%

Carlee Bonanno⁠ - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Christina Foye - HOTEL WILLIAMS - Temple Theaters 9%

Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 8%

Madison Russell - I AND YOU - Langhorne Players 8%

Omar Bullock - SKELETON CREW - The Stagecrafters 7%

Cheyenne Parks - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 7%

Brandon Hanks - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 7%

Jil Dente - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Barley Sheaf Players 3%

Morgan Charece Hall - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 3%

Sandy Lawler - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Joe Torsella - A KID LIKE JAKE - Langhorne Players 3%

Ang(ela) Bey - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 2%

Gabrielle Affleck - VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 2%

Eric Rupp - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighers Theater 2%

Tom Pitt - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 2%

Barbara Burri - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 2%

Thomas-Robert Irvin - DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Charlotte Kirkby - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 2%

Zachary Jackson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Ryan Henzes - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 2%

Maryjane Baer - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 2%

Allison Deratzian (Ariel) - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Damien J. Wallace - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 1%

Nina Kelley - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Steel River Playhouse 1%

Jackie meissner - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 1%



Best Play

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 12%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 11%

RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 10%

SKELETON CREW - The Stagecrafters 8%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 7%

SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 4%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 4%

METEOR SHOWER - Footlighers Theater 3%

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Steel River Playhouse 3%

YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 3%

VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 3%

VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 2%

AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

TOWN - Theatre Horizon 2%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Between the Lines Studio Theatre 1%

THE GROWN-UPS - Theater with a View 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Colin McIlvaine - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 12%

Marie Laster - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 11%

Harvery Perelman - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 10%

Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Anthony Guerra & Marissa Rachjaibun - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Will Morris - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 6%

Tom Weber - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 5%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 4%

Max Kubiak - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Matthew Miller - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 4%

T. Mark Cole - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 4%

Robbie Merow - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 4%

Heidi Swartz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 3%

Heidi Swartz & Matt Nice - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Facetime Theatre 3%

Daniel K Williams - ASSASSINS - Footlighters Theater 3%

Tom Yenchick - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

Tom Yenchick - XANADU - Forge Theatre 2%

Hugh Abbott Jr. - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighters Theater 2%

Ron Hill - VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 2%

Marie Laster - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

Andrew Deppen - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 24%

Andi Schubert - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Billy McClosky - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 8%

Ryan Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Karen Smith - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 7%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 5%

Anthony Martinez-Briggs - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 4%

Ava Weintzweig - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 4%

Jim McIntosh - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 3%

Carl Park - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 3%

Chris Koles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighers Theater 3%

Carl Park - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 3%

Carl Park - BABY - The Media Theatre 3%

Ryk Lewis - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Larry D. Fowler, Jr. - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

Chris Koles - ASSASSINS - Footlighers Theater 2%

Michael Chang - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Nct 2%

Christopher Koles - ASSASSINS - Footlighters Theater 2%

Jim Miccolis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NCT 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Danielle Shaw-Oglesby - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 13%

Kayla Byrd - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 10%

Wyatt McManus - BABY - The Media Theatre 8%

Sarah McCarroll - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 8%

Ariana Grace - SPRING AWAKENING - Temple Theatres 6%

Janice Orner - CABARET - MCT 6%

Matt Bookler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 4%

Anthony DeCarlo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 3%

Maura McColgan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 3%

Cassidy Else - NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighters Theater 3%

Connor Roberts - DAMN YANKEES - Munopco 3%

David Robert - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Dawn Sheppard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Mark Johnson - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Dorian Bean - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Liam Nyte - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Alessandra Fanelli - WEST SIDE STORY - Footlighers Theater 2%

Jenny Lee Stern - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 2%

Katrya Oransky-petka - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

Jay Miller - THE LITTLE PRINCE - 1st Street Players, Birdsboro PA 1%

Joe Foering - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 1%

Ashley Sweetman - BABY - The Media Theatre 1%

Melissa Lesperance - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 1%

Ellen Cohn - DISENCHANTED! - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Ryan Goulden - ASSASSINS - Footlighters Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zuhariah McGill - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 12%

Nancy Marie - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 11%

Colleen Popper - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 8%

Dan Eash - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 7%

Nancy Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

Tia Brown - A KID LIKE JAKE - Langhorne Players 5%

Will Erwin - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 4%

Bill Gilbertson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Steel River Playhouse 3%

John Boccanfuso - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 3%

Anna Faye Lieberman - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 3%

Aaron Wexler (Caliban) - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Julia Teruso - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighters Theater 3%

Adam Howard - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 2%

Kendra O'Donnell - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 2%

Cat Miller - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - ActorsNET 2%

Ryan McFarland - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 2%

Caitlin Riley - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 2%

Bobby Underwood - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Charles Hoffmann - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Stephanie Rogers - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 2%

Nancy Vander Zwan - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 1%

Natalie Payán - VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 1%

Patricia Birnbaum - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Chas Thomas - SYLVIA - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Richard B. Watson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

