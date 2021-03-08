11th Hour Theatre Company Presents SOCIETY XI ONLINE

This spring, 11th Hour Theatre Company will continue adapting its exciting musical programming to the virtual screen in "Society XI Online." Starting March 20th, 11th Hour is offering a spring extension of their virtual membership consisting of three Quarantine Cabarets featuring extraordinary singing duos.

These evenings will be filled with stories and songs performed by some of Philadelphia's most entertaining stars. All events begin at 7:30 pm and will be available to stream at your leisure for up to 2 weeks after the original air date.

Saturday, March 20th

Rob Tucker & Billy Bustamante

These longtime friends and University of the Arts graduates will present a beautifully curated night of musical theatre pieces paying homage to Broadway greats.

Saturday, April 24th

ELENA CAMP & RAJEER ALFORD

This adorable real-life couple will serenade audiences with moving duets, unique interpretations of classical musical theatre pieces, and more.

Saturday, May 22nd

RUTH & ESTELLE

Talented performers Amanda Jill Robinson and Jenna Pinchbeck bring you an evening of laughs as their hilarious alter egos: Ruth & Estelle. These spunky, big-hearted, cocktail-loving broads will treat you to their "Summer Playlist" that got them through the trials and tribulations of 2020.

Memberships are just $50 and include access to all three events, and individual tickets are also available for each event separately for $20 per household. Purchase online at 11thhourtheatrecompany.org/shows/virtual-membership or by phone at 267-987-9865.