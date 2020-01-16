Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Luke Atkinson - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Titusville Playhouse
Best Choreography (Professional)
Kim Ball - EVITA - Orlando Shakes
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Jordyn Linkous - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Dominic Del Brocco - NEWSIES - Osceola Arts
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)
Steven Heron - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)
Nathan Paul - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players
Best Direction of a Play (Professional)
Niko Stamos - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Zachary Thomas - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Parker James Fullmore - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Jeffrey Allen Sneed - SWEAT - Theatre UCF
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)
Junior Nyong'o - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Jessica Medley - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Kellie Rhianne - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Kayleigh Mollycheck - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)
Kayleigh Mollycheck - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Luke Atkinson - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)
Robby Stamper - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse
Best Music Direction (Professional)
Spencer Crosswell - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Titusville Playhouse
Best Musical (Professional)
RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Play (Non-Professional)
DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players
Best Play (Professional)
RAGTIME - Garden Theater
Best Set Design (Non-Professional)
Cliff Price - MATILDA - Titusville Playhouse
Best Set Design (Professional)
Jay Bleakney - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Anthony Narciso - RAGTIME - Garden Theater
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Deejay Young - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)
Paul Bernardo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Jataria Heyward - RENT - Titusville Playhouse
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)
Julie Snyder - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre
Best World Premiere Production
SHOWGIRLS - Orlando Fringe 2019
