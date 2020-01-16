Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Luke Atkinson - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Titusville Playhouse

Best Choreography (Professional)

Kim Ball - EVITA - Orlando Shakes

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Jordyn Linkous - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Dominic Del Brocco - NEWSIES - Osceola Arts

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)

Steven Heron - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)

Nathan Paul - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players

Best Direction of a Play (Professional)

Niko Stamos - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Zachary Thomas - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Parker James Fullmore - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Jeffrey Allen Sneed - SWEAT - Theatre UCF

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)

Junior Nyong'o - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Medley - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Kellie Rhianne - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Kayleigh Mollycheck - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)

Kayleigh Mollycheck - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Luke Atkinson - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)

Robby Stamper - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse

Best Music Direction (Professional)

Spencer Crosswell - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Titusville Playhouse

Best Musical (Professional)

RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Play (Non-Professional)

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players

Best Play (Professional)

RAGTIME - Garden Theater

Best Set Design (Non-Professional)

Cliff Price - MATILDA - Titusville Playhouse

Best Set Design (Professional)

Jay Bleakney - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Anthony Narciso - RAGTIME - Garden Theater

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Deejay Young - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)

Paul Bernardo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Jataria Heyward - RENT - Titusville Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)

Julie Snyder - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre

Best World Premiere Production

SHOWGIRLS - Orlando Fringe 2019

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You