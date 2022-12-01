Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Ballet Tessera Presents CLARAS CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE This Month Photo
Ballet Tessera Presents CLARA'S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE This Month
Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is returning to the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater with their beloved holiday treasure Clara's Christmas Adventure,  a full-length production of the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Suspend disbelief as this holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland with a snowfall on stage in this new production.
Central Florida Community Arts Presents A Trio Of Holiday Events Photo
Central Florida Community Arts Presents A Trio Of Holiday Events
Central Florida Community Arts will ring in the holiday season with three exciting Christmas shows. Members from multiple CFCArts programs will bring to life different fun-filled shows throughout December, including the organization's annual extravaganza Winter Wonderland, the jazz performance A Big Band Christmas, and a youth performance of Elf the Musical.
The Ensemble Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season Photo
The Ensemble Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season
The Ensemble Company, now in their fourth year in residence at Penguin Point Productions located within the Oviedo Mall, will conclude its season with a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’s perennial yuletide tale, A Christmas Carol. 
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse Photo
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse
What did our critic think of WHITE CHThe holidays are about traditions - that special dish on the table, the favorite decoration that was handmade by your child, or a familiar song playing on the radio. And for many, nothing says tradition like watching a classic holiday film. Even though we take comfort in watching these familiar stories play out in the expected way on the small screen, for me, one of the special thrills of seeing a lot of live theater is getting to witness a timeless classic brought to vivid life on the stage. Such is the case for WHITE CHRISTMAS, the latest offering from Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL – a thrilling, heartwarming and thoroughly entertaining musical for everyone – young and old alike.RISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse?

