Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Athens Theatre's AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shalyn Barker - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 15%

Allison Maxwell - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 11%

Indigo Liegh - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 10%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Garcia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 14%

Robert DiGiovanni - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 11%

Indigo Leigh - DISENCHANTED - Theatre West End 8%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicholas Wainwright - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 15%

Frank Ramirez - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 11%

Tyler Scott - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 8%

Best Direction Of A Play

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 20%

Alex Moore - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 13%

Roberta Emerson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 12%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joey Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 26%

Steven J. Heron/Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 17%

Casey Treagle - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 15%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Allison Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 33%

CHARLIE STEVENS - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 23%

Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 23%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Omundsen - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 15%

Ethan Vail - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 10%

David Krupla - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 8%

Best Musical

AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' - Athens Theatre 17%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 16%

ONCE: THE MUSICAL - Theater West End 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

A/C Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 14%

Ginger Minj - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

Lauren Echausse - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 7%

Best Performer In A Play

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 12%

Jacqueline Torgas - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 10%

Jade Jones - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 8%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Nate Elliott - VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 34%

Olga Intrago - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 25%

Jordyn Linkous - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 23%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kari Ringer - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 23%

Maddie Lane - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 19%

Whitney Morse - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 18%

Best Play

F**KING MEN - Unseen Images Theatre 16%

GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 15%

PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 15%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 13%

ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie DeHay - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 10%

Bert Scott - LITTLE SHOP - orlando shakepseare 10%

Cliff Price - FUN HOME - Theater West End 9%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 20%

Spencer Crosswell - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 11%

Rob Leathley-Andrew - ONCE - Theater West End 10%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 68%

DON'T TELL NONNIE: STREAMING EDITION - The Sharon L. Morse PAC 32%

Best Streaming Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 71%

ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 29%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maura Sitzmann - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 12%

Cesar De La Rosa - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 8%

Caitlin Van Driessche - CHICAGO - Athens Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Moore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 17%

TroyElan Richardson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 13%

Coletyn Hentz - F**KING MEN - Unseen Images 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Forrest Stringfellow - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 42%

Bobbie Bell - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 25%

Leslie Munson - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 21%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 20%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Central Florida Community Arts 18%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 14%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Rollins College 48%

John Logan'S RED - Osceola Arts 26%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - 2021 26%