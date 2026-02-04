Video: First Orchestra Dress Highlights For SILENT NIGHT

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get in on the action with Opera Orlando's production of SILENT NIGHT this weekend for two nights ONLY at the Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Opera Orlando is honored to present the Orlando premiere of the Pulitzer Prize winning opera Silent Night with music by Kevin Puts and libretto by Mark Campbell. Based on the screenplay by Christian Carion for the motion picture Joyeux Noël produced by Nord-Ouest and commissioned by Minnesota Opera as part of their New Works Initiative, Silent Night stands alone as the most performed modern opera of our time with a cinematic and compelling retelling of the unbelievable true story of the 1914 WWI Christmas Truce.

Silent Night recounts a miraculous moment of peace during one of the bloodiest wars in human history. Scottish, French, and German officers defied their superiors and negotiated a Christmas Eve truce. This powerful work underscores the yearning, despair, and hope of the soldiers living in the trenches.

Silent Night masterfully juxtaposes the bombastic sounds of war with serene songs from home, and stands as a heartfelt hymn to our common humanity. Opera Orlando has created a brand new production for this momentous work featuring a stellar cast led by Grammy Award winner Gabriel Preisser and internationally acclaimed soprano Julia Radosz with Robert Wood conducting the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit.