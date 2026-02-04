Pompano Beach Arts To Present Free Black History Month Storytelling Events

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pompano Beach Arts will host a free, community-centered storytelling event bringing together live theatre and documentary film as a Black History Month closing program. The afternoon will highlight local voices and narratives connected to Black history in Pompano Beach and Broward County, with events presented at the Ali Cultural Arts Center and The Hive Black Box Theater.

The day’s programming will follow a morning event titled Groovin’ on a Saturday Morning, presented during the Green Market at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Jazz vocalist Nicole Yarling will perform alongside the Jazz Education Community Coalition Band and students from North Broward Preparatory School. The program will include jazz standards followed by a student-led community jazz jam, with registration available online.

The afternoon programming will begin with The Porch Talk: A One Act Play, written by Sharonda Richardson and directed by Curtis Smith, both Pompano Beach natives. The play will be presented from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. Set around a family porch, the work explores generational perspectives, evolving social values, and intergenerational dialogue. The performance is presented free of charge in collaboration with the Tiger Trail Festival, with registration required.

The program will continue at 4:00 p.m. with a screening of RUBIN at The Hive Black Box Theater. The documentary, directed by Tenille Brown, examines the life and legacy of Rubin Stacy, whose 1935 lynching had a lasting impact on Broward County history. Told through the perspective of his niece, Anne Naves, the film combines personal remembrance with historical documentation. The screening will be followed by a talkback with Brown discussing the film and the role of local storytelling.

Together, The Porch Talk and RUBIN form a single afternoon program focused on honoring Black voices, preserving local history, and fostering community reflection. Both events are free to attend, with tickets for the documentary available online.