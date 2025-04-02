Tony DeSare Trio Brings 'Sinatra & Beyond' To Amaturo Theater ​

Tony DeSare will bring the timeless magic of swing to life with the Tony DeSare Trio in a much-anticipated show, Sinatra & Beyond. Set for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 7:45 p.m. at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL, this unforgettable performance celebrates the Great American Songbook while showcasing DeSare's original compositions and fresh interpretations of jazz classics.



With more than 17K Instagram Followers, more than 47K Facebook Followers and 21K Subscribers on YouTube, Desare is a musician for our time. Recognized for his velvety vocals and masterful piano artistry, Tony is more than a Sinatra interpreter—he is an acclaimed singer and songwriter with original works. His albums Radio Show and Song Diaries, blend seamlessly with jazz and pop influences, making his performances both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary.



“It's really about making sure that the music happens in the purest way possible. It's not about impressing them,” says DeSare. “As any performer knows, when you get in front of people, everything changes. It becomes about a musical exchange, a conversation, a constant exchange of energy.”



Backed by his dynamic ensemble—David Rourke on guitar and Chuck Bergeron on bass—DeSare delivers a night of swinging classics, heartfelt ballads, and inventive arrangements. The synergy among the musicians enhances his charismatic stage presence, transforming each set into an intimate and immersive experience. Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of beloved Sinatra favorites interwoven with DeSare's own compositions that highlight his unique artistry and passion for jazz.



DeSare has headlined venues from Jazz at Lincoln Center to major symphony halls, drawing comparisons to legendary crooners while infusing his performances with a modern sensibility. The New York Times praises his ability to “put a fresh spin on old-school classics,” while DownBeat Magazine hails his musicianship as “a perfect balance of tradition and innovation.” David Bowden, music director of the Philharmonic, lauded DeSare as “a supreme showman,” noting, “He clearly understands how to engage an audience and how to find ways to connect.”



Don't miss the opportunity to experience Tony DeSare Trio: Sinatra & Beyond—a night of timeless music, dazzling musicianship, and captivating storytelling—live at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.