Tickets on Sale Now for ALADDIN in Orlando; Local Michael James Scott to Play Genie

Tickets for the long-awaited Orlando engagement of Disney's Aladdin go on sale to the public today, Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, January 22 for a limited engagement of three weeks through Sunday, February 9, 2020. The opening night is Thursday, January 23 at 8 p.m.

It was also announced that Orlando native Michael James Scott, who has previously played Genie on Broadway, in London's West End, on the North American tour and in Australia, where he originated the part and won a Helpmann Award (the Australian version of The Tony Award), will come home to play the iconic role in Orlando. Korie Lee Blossey, the tour's current Genie, will return to the role following the Orlando engagement.

Scott, a graduate of Dr. Phillips High School, has also appeared in the Broadway productions of

The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten, Hair, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, Mamma Mia and Tarzan. Scott has previously performed in Hair (London), Fosse (International Tour), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall), Jersey Boys (Las Vegas) and is a member of the critically acclaimed Broadway Boys and the Tony Award®-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices.

"The pride, joy and fierce excitement of having the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring this iconic role, in a show I'm so proud to be a part of, back to the city where it all started for me feels like the biggest Disney dream come true," said Michael James Scott. "I'm the product of Orlando, a city that is a big supporter of the arts and gives young artists the tools and opportunities needed to pursue their dreams. So many people have helped me, and my family, make this dream a reality. I can't believe I have the chance to come back home to show my beautiful city their return on investment!"

Karen Rugerio, Director of Education Advancement & Outreach at Dr. Phillips Center, remembers working with Michael James Scott at Dr. Phillips High School when she was the director of the theatre magnet program there. "His optimism, energetic attitude and unbelievable theatrical skills made directing him through his high school career a pure joy. That big hearty laugh he brings to the role of Genie was always there!"

"We are thrilled to have Michael James Scott return to Orlando and perform at the Dr. Phillips Center," said Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO Kathy Ramsberger. "To have him come back to his hometown and share his remarkable talents with this community is such a unique opportunity. We can't wait to see him take the stage in Disney's Aladdin."

Single tickets go on sale today, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, by calling 844.513.2014 or by visiting the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill and Mary Darden Box Office at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to handling fees. Groups of 10 or more contact groups@drphillipscenter.org. or 407.455.5550. Additionally, VIP Ticket Packages are available which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change at any time without notice.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You