Theater On The Edge To Present BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA By Anna Ouyang Moench

Theater on the Edge is back after an almost three-year hiatus with Anna Ouyang Moench's heartfelt drama Birds of North America, starring TOTE Alum Elaitheia Quinn and Allan Whitehead. Directed by Marco DiGeorge, Birds of North America will run from April 12 through May 18, 2025, at Theater On The Edge.

Theater On The Edge has been dormant since the end of 2022 when owner and Artistic Designer Samantha DiGeorge was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Samantha went through chemotherapy treatment for her cancer and has been in remission now for a year and now feels ready to re-open the theater.

"It's been a long road, but I'm very excited to be back doing what I love, especially with our new BlackBox style of theater," said Samantha. "I wanted to try something more accessible for our first show back."

While Theater On The Edge is renowned for their acclaimed Cinematic Theater Experience, which includes elaborate and immersive sets, Birds of North America will be presented in TOTE's new BlackBox Production style, where the stage is stripped down to its essentials - a simple black box - allowing the audience to focus entirely on the actors, their craft, and the raw energy of live performance.

Birds of North America is a poignant two-character drama that unfolds over more than a decade in a backyard in Baltimore County, Maryland. The play follows John, a scientist and avid birder, and his daughter Caitlyn, a copy editor for a conservative news outlet, as they reconnect year after year through their shared ritual of birdwatching.

Their conversations range from climate change to career ambitions, relationships, and politics, revealing both deep ideological divides and unspoken love. As they track the birds that migrate through the yard, they also navigate the shifting seasons of their own lives-sometimes in sync, often at odds.

Through brief, naturalistic scenes, the play captures the passage of time, and the weight of things left unsaid. The birds they observe become metaphors for change, loss, and the fleeting nature of connection. With humor, tension, and tenderness, Birds of North America explores the complexities of family, generational differences, and the struggle to find common ground in an ever-changing world.

Director Marco DiGeorge says, "We are so excited to be back, and we hope we hope to give our audiences a new type of experience at TOTE while maintaining what they have truly grown to love about our productions. We have deeply missed providing these stories for the community!"

Tickets on sale now at ToteTickets.com and prices range from $18 to $34.

Comments