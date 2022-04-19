The Winter Park Playhouse to Present PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

Country Western toe-tappin' fun and side-splitting comedy will delight audiences when Broadway hit Pump Boys and Dinettes takes The Winter Park Playhouse mainstage May 13 through June 12, 2022.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Pump Boys and Dinettes takes the audience on a nostalgic trip into Grand Ole Opry country where the 'Pump Boys' sell their high octane fuel on Highway 57 and the 'Dinettes' run the Double Cupp diner next door. Together they fashion an evening of Country Western songs that received unanimous raves on Broadway and Off! With heart and hilarity, they perform highly entertaining toe tappin' numbers like "Drinkin' Shoes,""Farmer Tan," and "The Night Dolly Parton Was Almost Mine!" on guitars, piano, bass and yes, kitchen utensils!

Pump Boys and Dinettes premiered Off Broadway at the Colonnades Theatre in New York City in 1981. Conceived and written by the original cast of John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel and Jim Wann, the production then transferred to Broadway where it became a 1982 Tony Award nominee and additionally a nominee for multiple Drama Desk Awards that year.

In the current Winter Park Playhouse production, the theatre's live band members become characters in this uniquely hilarious musical comedy. The returning professional performers include Playhouse founder Heather Alexander (Shout! The Mod Musical, I Love You You're Perfect Now Change, Sisters of Swing), Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy on piano, professional musician Sean Powell on rhythm guitar, veteran actress Kari Ringer (I Love A Piano, Florida Festival of New Musicals), professional musician Ken Thibeault on lead guitar, and Playhouse Multi-Instrumentalist Ned Wilkinson on Bass.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Mask wearing is currently optional at the theatre.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org