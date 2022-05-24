The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol Announces Summer Song Cycle IT'S ONLY LIFE

In August, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will continue its annual Song Cycle Series with a collaborative work by John Bucchino and Daisy Prince.

John Bucchino's songs have been recorded and performed by Judy Collins, Patti LuPone, Yo-Yo Ma, Audra MacDonald, Liza Minnelli, Art Garfunkel and many others. Conceived by director Daisy Prince and the award-winning songwriter, John Bucchino. It's Only Life is a musical revue about longing, fulfillment, loss, triumph and ultimately, wisdom. This song cycle was the winner of LA's 2008 Ovation Award for Best Book/Lyrics/Music for an Original Musical.

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Director Nathaniel Niemi, Music Director Gary Powell, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Lighting Designer Mason Shell, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Props Design and Set Dressing Joshua E. Gallagher, Costume Coordination Stephanie Horn, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clay Becker, Literary Manager Rachel Whittington, Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson, Production Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Stage Manager Madison Youngblood, Audio Engineer Jessica Kearney, Master Carpenter Alison Scharvella, House Managers Alec Speers, Sierra Baggins and Heather Ard.

What: Its Only Life, Music & Lyrics by John Bucchino

Where: The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, 806 San Marino Dr. The Villages, FL

When: August 18th- 27th | ASL Performance: August 23rd

For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799

Price: $25 General Admission | $15 for Preview | Tickets on sale NOW

Content Advisories: Adult Content and Language

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.