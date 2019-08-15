The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Announces JOHN & JEN

In September, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will open the first production of its fourth season with the musical John & Jen, with Music by Andrew Lippa & Lyrics by Tom Greenwald and Book by Lippa and Greenwald.

From secret handshakes to hidden family bonds, this two-person musical presents the question: how can two siblings brought up in the same household become such contrasting adults? John and Jen are always there for each other, but as the country becomes divided over the war in Vietnam, so does the family, and battle lines are drawn between the once-close siblings. From creators Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, John & Jen is a two person original musical that honors brothers and sisters, as well as parents and children. It is set against the background of a changing America between 1950 and 1990.

Portraying the character Jen, is Kelly Morris Rowan. Originally hailing from Lynchburg, Virginia, Rowan has been a professional performer for over sixteen years. She holds a BFA - Music Theatre (Shenandoah University) and has studied at T. Schreiber Studios (NYC) and Class Act Studios (Orlando). She was nominated for Broadway World Orlando Best Lead Actress in a Musical for both Showtune (2016) and for Hunchback of Notre Dame (2018). Matt Palm, of the Orlando Sentinel said of her performance in Showtune, "Kelly Morris Rowan sparkles as brilliantly as her rhinestone necklace as she beautifully soars through 11 o'clock numbers such as 'I Am What I Am' and 'Time Heals Everything.' Also of her performance, Kimberly Moy of Broadway World Orlando, claimed, "Rowan's interpretation tore at those heart strings." Kelly also works as a Vocal Coach and plans to partner with her husband to perform as a ren faire folk music duo, Rowan and the Rose, at the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire in Tavares, FL in November, after John and Jen completes. Kelly is looking forward to her first time on The Studio Theatre's stage and showing all the intricacies of a brother-sister relationship on stage. Kelly is a proud member of the Actor's Equity Association.

Playing John is actor Craig Smith. Born and raised in South Carolina and a graduate of the South Carolina School of the Arts at Anderson University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Smith is the recipient of a Joanne Woodward Acting award from Greenville Theatre, a KCACTF Irene Ryan nominee, as well as having placed twice at the national level of the National Association Of Teachers Of Singing (NATS) Vocal Competition. Craig was seen most recently in Morgantown, West Virginia with Destination Producing, playing the part of Sky for their summer production of Mamma Mia! Craig is looking forward to his debut at The Studio Theatre as well as the challenge of doing a two person musical and creating the relationship and dynamic of John and Jen.

The cast also includes: David Paul Rowan (U/S John) and Monica Titus (U/S Jen). The production will be directed by Jeremy Seghers who is no stranger to The Studio Theatre. Last season he directed The Story of My Life, another two-person intimate epic musical, which was a Season Three Fan Favorite. He's well known for staging immersive theatre in site-specific environments. Seghers was the recipient of the 2016 and 2017 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards for Best Director of a Play (Professional). His most recent project was co-producing a site-specific piece called Three Stories for the Timucua House in Orlando, Florida.

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Director Jeremy Seghers, Music Director Gary Powell, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Designer Alison Reid, Lighting Designer Lindsay Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Lighting Director David Krupla, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Stage Manager Stephanie Horn, Company Manager Autumn Encarnacion, House Manager Grace Petty, Sound Operator/ Production Assistant Amber Sacks, Props Master Tony Fairchild, as well as Master Carpenter Preston Speaker.

For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799





