The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Holiday Performances

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will present a lineup of special holiday performances from the end of November throughout December in multiple venues across Central Florida. This includes both free and ticketed performances for the whole family, celebrating all the magic the holiday season has to offer. The holiday lineup starts on Saturday, November 27 at Festival Park with Home for the Holidays- also the first performance in the 2021-2022 Pops Series.

Read below for more information on all upcoming holiday performances:

Home for the Holidays



Pops Series

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 3:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Festival Park

Mauricio Céspedes Rivero, conductor

The Holiday Singers; Connie Brink, director

Opera Orlando Youth Company; Robin Jensen, director

Heather Thorn and Vivacity

Experience Home for the Holidays in the beauty of the outdoors with the wonderful sounds of the season. With the Holiday Singers, Opera Orlando Youth Company, and other favorite guests, it's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with your Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra!

Tickets: $40 (General Admission)

SPECIAL OFFER: Buy 3 General Admission tickets to the 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. performance of Home for the Holidays, and get 1 FREE! This discount will be applied to your cart after four tickets have been added and will be shown as a 25% discount on each of the four tickets. No promo code is required.

Link: https://orlandophil.org/event/home-for-the-holidays-2021/





Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season



Symphony Storytime Series

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

The Plaza Live

Join members from the brass and percussion families for a musical celebration that will capture the spirit of the season! Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra musicians will play their way through holiday classics, from Frosty the Snowman to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The perfect way to celebrate the season with family!

Symphony Storytime Series Sponsor: Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Tickets: $10 (General Admission)

Children 2 and under get in free!

Link: https://orlandophil.org/event/holly-jolly-sounds-of-the-season-2021/

Holiday Pops in Winter Park



Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 5 p.m.

Winter Park's Central Park

Bring your blanket and a picnic for a concert program of holiday favorites that will be sure to put everyone in the spirit of the season! This free concert is made possible by the Charlotte Julia Hollander Trust.

Tickets: FREE EVENT; No RSVP required

Link: https://orlandophil.org/event/holiday-pops-winter-park-2021/

Holiday Pops in Apopka



Saturday, December 11, 2021 | 5 p.m.

The Apopka Amphitheater

Join the Orlando Philharmonic at the Annual Holiday Pops concert at The Apopka Amphitheater. Pack a picnic and enjoy the sounds of the season with familiar favorites to delight the entire family. This event is free and open to the general public.

Tickets: FREE EVENT; No RSVP required

Link: https://orlandophil.org/event/holiday-pops-apopka-2021/

The Nutcracker



Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 1 & 5 p.m.

Polk Theatre

Experience the timeless story of The Nutcracker in this grand production, performed by professional and pre-professional dancers of Russian Ballet Orlando. Audiences of all ages will marvel at the magic and wonderment of this stunning holiday presentation. The Russian Ballet Orlando production has become a memorable annual event for families all over Central Florida. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will be joining Russian Ballet in a historic collaboration at the Polk Theatre in Lakeland, Florida on Sunday, December 12th at 1 and 5 p.m. only.

Tickets: starting at $57

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets for this performance cannot be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets for this event can only be purchased through the Polk Theatre Box Office.

Link: https://www.polktheatre.org/russian-ballet-orlando-the-nutcracker

Holiday Baroque with Rimma



Focus Series

Monday, December 13, 2021 | 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live

Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, violin soloist and conductor

Diane Bishop, bassoon soloist

Colleen Blagov, flute soloist

Jamie Strefeler, oboe soloist

Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, who will also be our conductor for the evening, is joined onstage by Philharmonic musicians for a special evening of beautiful Baroque music by Vivaldi, Bach, and more.

Tickets: starting at $18

Link: https://orlandophil.org/event/holiday-baroque-with-rimma/

Andrea Bocelli: Believe World Tour



Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 8 p.m. | FTX Arena (Miami, FL)

Sunday, December 19, 2021 | 8 p.m. | Amway Center (Orlando, FL)

Shouts of "Forza Italia!" and "Andrea, we love you!" will fill the air when Italian singing superstar Andrea Bocelli hits the stage to deliver a moving evening of operatic magnificence and lush, romantic pop. Expect to hear romantic opera selections from Puccini's Tosca, Verdi's La Traviata, and Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor alongside Broadway hits, Neapolitan standards like "Funiculì Funiculà," and Nino Rota's love theme from The Godfather. Bocelli also takes audiences back to the early piano-bar days of his legendary career via songs from 2018's Si, his first album of new material in 14 years. The tenor's onstage entourage includes special guests from the worlds of dance, classical music, opera, and Broadway. And if he doesn't do a lot of onstage talking, that's because his fiercely emotional music says it all.



Tickets: starting at $80

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets for this performance cannot be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets for this event can only be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

FTX Arena Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/andrea-bocelli-miami-florida-12-18-2021/event/0D0058652401A5FC

Amway Center Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/andrea-bocelli-orlando-florida-12-19-2021/event/22005A82D91AA60D

The Orlando Philharmonic will follow the safety protocols of all venues it attends.