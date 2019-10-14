The Impulse Project Presents SING-ATHON FUNDRAISER For Their Upcoming Season

The Impulse Project proudly puts on the SING-ATHON FUNDRAISER Cabaret on Thankgsiving week this November to support its next year of artistic endeavors in the Orlando area.

Following their unique style of original cabarets, 'Ingenues Anonymous' and 'Some Things Never Change,' and a successful run of 'The Happiest Place on Earth' at Orlando Fringe, The Impulse Project continues to create art with its next production. For one night only, the SING-ATHON will take elements of the famous Jerry Lewis-style telethon to bring comedy and musical performances to help raise funds for their next year of productions. The cabaret will run for one night only, on November 27th, at the black box theatre of CFCArts.

Directed by RJ Silva, the cabaret will feature favorite Orlando performers such as Alina Alcantara, Jeffrey Lane Sadecky, Allie Kaye, Kathryn McCulley, Jataria Hayward, and Ron Miles. The show will also feature Silva, and other Impulse board members such as Adam Reed and Ashley Ahr to step onstage for a song or two. The cabaret will playfully take the telethon format and use musical standards that celebrate or dread the importance of money from Mamma Mia, Avenue Q, In the Heights, Hello Dolly, and more.

"Raising funds for a non-profit is not always easy, so we wanted to do a playful take on it ." claims Silva. "We hope that with laughter and an evening of Great Performances, we can reach our goal for a year of theatre filled with passion and purpose."

The evening will also serve as the announcement of the company's upcoming shows in concept. And as part of The Impulse Project's mission, each production in the season will benefit into a charitable donation to another non-profit organization within the community.

Tickets are available for $18. The event will also feature libations, merchandise, a raffle, and other opportunities to help raise the company's goal for the 2020 year. Tickets are available at theimpulseproject.org, and can be found on Facebook Events and Eventbrite.

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Wednesday November 27th; House Opens 7:30 PM

CFCArts Black Box Theatre

250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804





