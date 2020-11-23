TORCH SONG Comes To The Ensemble Company This December

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, the revised edition of his Tony-winning classic Torch Song Trilogy, will come to The Ensemble Company (in residence at Penguin Point Productions) to close out its 2020 season this December. First produced on Broadway in 1982 starring Fierstein and a pre-Golden Girls Estelle Getty, this version premiered Off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theater before transferring to Broadway starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl.

In Torch Song, the life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized over the span of the late 1970s and 1980s. Told with a likable, human voice, the play follows Arnold's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

The Ensemble Company production will star Ryan Ball (The SantaLand Diaries, Lifespan of a Fact) as Arnold; Jarman Day (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Ed; Sarah French (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Laurel; Ethan Lolley (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Alan; Gabriel Garcia (Mother of the Maid, Les Liaisons Dangereuses; and, making her Ensemble Company debut, Wendy Starkand as Ma. Torch Song will be directed by producing artistic director Matthew MacDermid.



Torch Song runs December 11th through 21st, 2020 at Penguin Point Productions' venue, located in the Oviedo Mall at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd in Oviedo. Performances are at 7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:00pm. The December 2st performance is a special industry night performance beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60 and up) and $16 for Students (with I.D.) and may be purchased at www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.

A NOTE ABOUT COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: Penguin Point Productions has been re-opening in phases, following guidance from the City of Oviedo, the State of Florida, and the Centers for Disease Control. The safety of staff, students, artists, and guests is taken very seriously.

In addition to the usual high standards of cleanliness, the entire facility is being sanitized multiple times daily utilizing a peroxide fogger.

Until further notice, everyone entering Penguin Point will have their temperature recorded using an infrared touchless thermometer. Anyone registering a temperature of 100F or higher will not be permitted to enter.

Audience size is currently limited to 33% overall capacity--therefore The Ensemble Company is currently capping seating for performances at 50 patrons. Additionally, audience members are expected to wear masks. Penguin Point will have these available for sale should you forget yours at home.

