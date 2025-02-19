Student Blog: A Glimpse Into My Spring 2025 Semester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While winter currently rules the calendars, spring is starting to bloom in Central Florida. Students like myself are halfway through our spring semester, so it’s a perfect time to reflect on what’s passed and what’s to come for this academic season. As a junior at the University of Central, there’s not a day that goes by where I feel uninvolved or uninterested in campus life!

To preface, this is my second semester on campus as a UCF student. I transferred to my university in the summer of 2024 after feeling unfulfilled with my previous college’s academics and career opportunities. Growing up in a small beach town, opportunities in the arts and humanities were slim to none, so moving to a city like Orlando has broadened my horizons with what I can pursue. I’m currently working towards my bachelor’s degree in English Literature with a minor in Theatre and a certificate in Editing and Publishing, so my schedule is far from light!

Some of my favorite classes this semester include Creative Writing and Harry Potter Studies (yes, you heard that correctly) since I can study fields that I love from perspectives I would’ve never considered before. For my Theatre minor, I’m taking a Theatre Survey class, which requires me to review live theatre and study all facets of stagecraft. I hold a lot of experience onstage, so learning about areas like lighting design and house management has made my appreciation for theater grow even stronger!

Though I’m not involved in any theatrical productions this semester, I’m still embracing my artistic abilities through my extracurriculars. Alongside writing for BroadwayWorld, I work as a Staff Writer for Her Campus UCF, an online magazine that covers culture, lifestyle, and college life for Gen Z women. Considering the wide variety of topics the magazine covers, I can experiment with different styles and beats to improve future writings. Some of my favorite articles I’ve written for HCUCF include “The History of Horror at the Oscars,” “Five Ways to Navigate Friendship Breakups in Your 20s,” and “My Experience with Grief During the Holidays.” If you want to read more of my pieces, check out my portfolio here.

This semester, I also began working as an Editor-in-Chief Assistant for Strike Magazine Orlando, a student-run fashion publication. Despite my short time in the position, I’ve learned valuable information about event planning, the modeling industry, and media communications. From fashion shows to photoshoots to interviews with up-and-coming indie bands, there’s so much that goes into creating a magazine that I would’ve never considered before taking the position. It’s a privilege to work with such dedicated creatives in the Orlando area and expand my experience in editorial work.

As you can see, I have plenty of things keeping me busy this semester. But outside of my academics and commitments, I love making the most of my free time. I recently returned to the gym after a long hiatus, which has improved my positivity and commitment to making my life worthwhile. Everyone always says how greatly exercise can influence one’s mental and physical health, but people don’t want to believe it until they experience it themselves (that’s me: I am people). I’m excited to track my progress with my fitness journey throughout the rest of the year. It’s a blessing to move my body to its fullest ability, so I have to make the most of it!

I’ve also been experimenting in the kitchen, which comes as a surprise to many of my loved ones, considering my longstanding hatred for cooking. I am very much still a novice in the culinary arts, but some recent favorite dishes include street corn, shrimp alfredo, and chili lime chicken. With my hectic schedule and fast-paced lifestyle, having the ability to take time for myself and control what I eat is a pleasant experience.

Some of my recent favorite pieces of media include The Broski Report podcast with Brittany Broski, Stardew Valley, SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special, and Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. I’ve also started creating monthly Spotify playlists as a time capsule for what I listen to and my corresponding moods, so here’s February’s thus far.

Despite my constant activity this semester, I wouldn’t change it for anything. I’m grateful for everything these opportunities have taught me, including writing for BroadwayWorld! This is my first blog post, so it might take a little time to find my style and my writing interests. In the meantime, I appreciate your patience! I look forward to updating you all on the semester’s conclusion and talking about the theater industry in any way, shape, or form.

