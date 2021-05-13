Shuffled Ink To Donate All Winter Garden Deck Proceeds To Garden Theatre

Shuffled Ink and Garden Theatre have announced an official partnership to celebrate and support the arts in Winter Garden, where Shuffled Ink's new facility is being built.



Winter Garden is home to a host of cultural organizations including theatre, art galleries and educational museums. The idea for this partnership was to design a product that emulated the town's scenic biking trails, weekly Farmers Market and golf cart-friendly streets.

The Winter Garden Playing Card Deck, hand-illustrated by Shuffled Ink's Creative Art Director, Daniel Longman, is now available in Shuffled Ink's online shop as well as at Garden Theatre's box office. All proceeds are being donated to the theatre.

The Shuffled Ink team is excited to support artists beyond just playing card and game designers.



"We wanted to contribute all of the product's earnings to a local nonprofit; one that aligned well with our adoration for and experience assisting artists," said Matthew Levin, CEO at Shuffled Ink. "As we approach our highly awaited move to Winter Garden in the Fall, we look forward to building a strong relationship with such an inspiring Creative Arts organization like the Garden."



Garden Theatre's Managing Director, Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, is equally thrilled with this new collaboration.



"As a community-based arts organization creating professional theatre that is of and for Winter Garden, partnerships like this with our local friends and neighbors are essential to who we are," Spencer-Kaplan said. "Shuffled Ink's new card deck is a beautiful celebration of Winter Garden, and we're so honored that they have chosen the Garden for this opportunity."



Family owned and operated since 1999, Shuffled Ink specializes in everything custom and specialty print. From customized playing cards, games, tarot & flash cards, to packaging, marketing and event materials, we are honored to work with individuals and companies around the world. The move into our new Winter Garden headquarters and manufacturing facility will allow us to further grow and diversify our product lines and expand our fulfillment services.



Garden Theatre is at the heart of Winter Garden's artistic scene and celebrates its 13th anniversary during the 2020 - 2021 performance season. Originally built in 1935 as a single-screen cinema, the theatre was the first in Central Florida built for "talkies" and was a gathering place for locals to watch the latest newsreels and films of the day. The building was restored to its former glory in 2008 and equipped for modern performance. The 295-seat Garden Theatre has grown to a thriving performing arts center serving regional audiences and artists with a year-round season of world-class live theatre, as well as movies, concerts, dance, special events and an extensive arts education program.