Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Running Man Theatre Company Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Running Man Theatre is Central Florida’s premiere theatre company for actors of all abilities.

Apr. 8, 2021  
Running Man Theatre Company Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Running Man Theatre, Central Florida's premiere theatre company for actors of all abilities, presents Beauty and the Beast JR. on May 3, 2021.

This is the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/470017414428005/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
CHICAGO Brings Murder, Mystery, Music And More To The Athens Theatre Photo

CHICAGO Brings Murder, Mystery, Music And More To The Athens Theatre

Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Photo

Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The 4th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals Announces Its Winning Selections and Event Photo

The 4th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals Announces Its Winning Selections and Event Details for June 2021

Osceola Arts Presents PIPPIN On Stage This April Photo

Osceola Arts Presents PIPPIN On Stage This April


More Hot Stories For You

  • Music Education Resource 'Artist Collective' Tackles Music Industry Myths With Four-Pillared SuperFan Training Program
  • Joffrey Ballet Presents World Premiere of Nicolas Blanc's UNDER THE TREES' VOICES
  • The Mercury Theater Prepares To Reopen, Christopher Chase Carter Named Artistic Director
  • AstonRep Theatre Presents Salon Series: DOUBT - Free Event