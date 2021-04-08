Running Man Theatre Company Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Running Man Theatre, Central Florida's premiere theatre company for actors of all abilities, presents Beauty and the Beast JR. on May 3, 2021.

This is the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/470017414428005/.