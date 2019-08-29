Rehearsals Begin For The Orlando Premiere Of MATILDA

Rehearsals have begun at Theatre South Playhouse for the Orlando Premiere of "Matilda, The Musical", the show that has taken both London's West End and Broadway by storm and is now starting its regional circuit. With Productions of "Matilda" popping up all over the country, what will make this local theater's production stand out? The Producers say, "Size and concept." Hillary Brook, the theater's Executive Producer explains, "Our space is so unique in size and shape, that our 'Matilda' will be an entirely different experience than you will get in a traditional proscenium theater. Intimate moments in this type of show can often get lost in larger houses. Our 99 seat L-Shaped Black Box Theater will allow audiences to feel fully surrounded in Matilda's world and witness a re-telling of this piece with a fresh take on the author's brilliant story.

With an all-star cast of Orlando professionals, these Roald Dahl characters are being brought to life with passion, sincerity and comedy. Local favorite Sarah Lee Dobbs (Mrs. Wormwood) explains, "I am just having an absolute ball walking into the beautifully intimate Playhouse in Dr. Phillips to rehearse the horrendous and hysterical Mrs. Wormwood. As an actor I love to develop from the script and I am thrilled that Theatre South's vision is to make this an original. Audiences are going to be immersed into this wonderful story, watching some of orlando's greatest talents on and off stage bring something new and fresh to this award winning musical. i??And the show's protagonist, Blake Auburn (Trunchbull) tells us, "This will be such a unique production! The kids are amazing! I'm constantly trying to step up my game when I'm on stage with them. They are that good!"i??

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and challenge those above her, changing her own destiny. The timeless story, combined with Roald Dahl's signature wit and naughtiness, make this an irresistible musical.

With Theatre South's outstanding cast of professional performers and its creative team of Hillary Brook, Maddie Lane, Bert Rodriguez and Sterling Lovett "Matilda" will inspire and delight audiences both young and old. With the theater's intimate size, seating is limited. Tickets are on sale now for performances starting November 8th-24th at https://teachtix.com/tsplayhouse/matilda

For GROUP BOOKINGS, please contact Sandy Wilder at 407-489-4458 or email Matilda@TheatreSouthplayhouse.org for more information.

What: Orlando Premiere of Matilda, The Musical

Where: Theatre South Playhouse

Location: 7601 Della Drive #15, Orlando Fl 32819

Contact Phone Number: 407-489-4458

Contact Email: OfficeManager@TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org

Tickets:https://teachtix.com/tsplayhouse/matildahttps://teachtix.com/tsplayhouse/matilda





