Photo Flash: Garden Theatre Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking 1959 classic A Raisin in the Sun has been hailed by critics as one of the greatest plays ever written.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Now, Central Florida audiences will have the opportunity to see Hansberry's masterpiece on the Garden Theatre stage as part of the theatre's 13th season. Directed by Roberta Emerson, the production plays a limited run March 3 - 14, 2021.

What happens to a dream deferred? In the South Side of Chicago, a poor black family struggles to stay afloat as they search for financial stability and a place to call home. Tensions flare as the generations reach for different dreams and prejudice seeps into their lives. Filled with passion, humor, and humanity, A Raisin in the Sun is an iconic piece of American dramatic literature that will move audiences of all ages.

Photo Credit: Steven Miller Photography

