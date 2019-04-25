Orlando Shakes to Host Free Tony Awards Viewing Party

Orlando Shakes invites the Central Florida community to join them for their first-ever Tony Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, June 9 at 6:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Guests may RSVP for this free event online at orlandoshakes.org.

Experience Broadway's biggest night... at Orlando Shakes! Watch the Tony Awards on the big projection screen in the Margeson Theater, while enjoying delectable food, themed drinks, and festivities all evening long.

The event's festivities include:

Screening of the Tonys in the Margeson Theater

Fill out a ballot and predict the Tony winners: patrons with the most correct predictions will win a prize

Delicious food vendors, including The Vegan Hot Dog Cart and Orlandough

Specialty themed cocktails available at Harriett's Bar

Theater trivia during the commercial breaks

15% off sale at the Orlando Shakes Gift Shop

Early ticket access: purchase tickets to Season 31 before they go on sale to the public

Please note: This free event is on a first come, first served basis. A RSVP does not guarantee a seat inside the Margeson Theater.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You