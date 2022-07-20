Orlando Gay Chorus Announces New Artistic Director

The Orlando Gay Chorus has announced that Harold Wright is joining the OGC family as their incoming Artistic Director. The Artistic Director is a part time position that serves the Board of Directors, is responsible for the rehearsals and productions of the Chorus, and promotes the vision and mission of the Chorus. Mr. Wright will create an artistic vision for OGC, drawing from his expertise in collaborating productively with others, familiarity with LGBTQ+ choral programming, experience with building community partnerships, and his knowledge of and sensitivity to the LGBTQ+ community, choral movement and musical/artistic community. Above all, Mr. Wright has the ability to lead, inspire, and have fun!

Previously, Mr. Wright was the associate director of the chorus for several years and experienced many successful seasons of music-making and community involvement. Currently working on his Masters Degree in Music Education from the College of Music at Florida State University, Mr. Wright is excited to bring his knowledge and skills to the chorus. Mr. Wright earned a Bachelors of Music Education from Baldwin-Wallace College, Conservatory of Music. The end of this recent academic year brought a completion of eleven years teaching public school music in Florida. He has taught singers of all ages, from grades K-12, and even adults in his church choir and community chorus work. Mr. Wright is excited to lead the Orlando Gay Chorus and will lead with this quote in mind, "As the world teaches one to be an individual, Music teaches a world of individuals to be One!" -Harold Wright