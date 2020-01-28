Orlando Fringe Uses 'Peace And Love' To Raise Funds

Orlando Fringe has announced they will be hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year on February 28 at the Orlando Museum of Art. The annual event entitled, Peace, Love, & Fringe: A Fab Fringe Fundraiser is billed as a 60's themed cabaret and party where event organizers are encouraging attendees to dress in their favorite mod look and boogie the night away for a good cause.

"Orlando Fringe gives one hundred percent of all ticket sales back to the artists during the festival, so we rely on the kindness of our Fringe fans and their donations to keep us going," says Orlando Fringe Development Director Lisa Hardt.

General Admission tickets are $50 and include a cabaret featuring performances from; Blue Star, Tod Kimbro, Desiree Montes, Janine Klein, Cesar De La Rosa, and Voci Dance, along with beverages and bites from local Orlando eateries. Orlando Fringe is also offering an open bar to party goers for a small additional fee. This groovy event opens its doors at 6:30 pm. The cabaret-style performances start at 7 pm, followed by the party at 8 pm.

"Money raised during Fab Fringe goes to not only mounting the enormous festival in May, but it also keeps many things like our outdoor stage and Kids Fringe free for anyone to attend," adds Hardt. "It also benefits our educational programs such as Fringers of the Future, where we bring industry professionals to area middle and high school students for workshops on acting, writing, directing, and more."

Orlando Fringe promises a memorable night with great food and performances that put the "Fab" in Fab Fringe.





