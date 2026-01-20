TIARA'S HAT PARADE to Celebrate Black Culture on Orlando Family Stage

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, Orlando Family Stage presents the rolling world premiere of Tiara's Hat Parade, a luminous new production that celebrates Black creativity, family legacy, and the extraordinary power of children to lead with empathy and imagination. Running February 7–22, 2026, the production is part of Orlando Family Stage's Centennial season, marking 100 years of creating theatre for children and families in Central Florida.

Based on the beloved picture book by award-winning author Kelly Starling Lyons and adapted for the stage by Paige Hernandez, Tiara's Hat Parade centers on a young girl who helps revive her family's closed hat business and, in doing so, reminds her community of the beauty and pride woven into cultural tradition. Directed by Ke'Lee Pernell and performed as a one-woman show, the production brings nine characters to life through storytelling, movement, sound, and audience connection.

Tiara's Hat Parade was commissioned by Orlando Family Stage in partnership with Children's Theatre of Charlotte (North Carolina), South Carolina Children's Theatre, Children's Theatre of Madison (Wisconsin), and The Rose Theater (Nebraska), reflecting a national commitment to developing original work for young audiences that centers underrepresented stories.

Orlando Family Stage Artistic Director Jeff Revels is “thrilled to join our friends from the partnering theatres in bringing this charming story to the stage. First, I am a huge fan of playwright and performer Paige Hernandez and I loved the warmth of Kelly Starling Lyon's book. I love the focus on the love of family and the importance of community, but really love the fact that the actions of a child makes everyone sit up and pay attention. Children can be our best agents of change and in this story, it feels that Tiara's love and respect of legacy makes her wise beyond her years, yet with that exuberant energy that comes with youthful excitement. I loved working with Kelly, Paige, and the other Artistic Directors to bring this story to the stage. I wanted it to be a part of our inaugural Florida Children's Book Festival, so that the patrons can very easily see how a book can be adapted to the stage in creative ways- for instance, the book has many characters where the play is a one-woman show. That is one of many ways the story has been expanded for the stage and I am ready for more people to fall in love with this tale of the importance of family and community as I have. Orlando Family Stage is deeply committed to creating new productions that tell stories important to young people and their families and this is a story that may seem niche at first glance, but is absolutely universal. It's a beautiful story.”

For Kelly Starling Lyons, the story of Tiara grew directly from her own experiences growing up surrounded by hats, faith, and creativity in the African-American community.

“Tiara's Hat Parade was inspired by my relationship with my mom, the hat-wearing tradition in the African-American community, and the wonderful Black milliners whose stories are often unsung,” said Lyons. “As a kid, I was in awe of the majestic hats I saw in church. Later, my mom took me to the Ebony Fashion Fair, where the haute couture hats on the runway captivated me. Those hats made a statement before I said a word.”

As Lyons began writing the book, she found herself reflecting on the role children play inside family stories and family businesses, and the ways young people can become stewards of legacy.

“When I wrote Tiara's Hat Parade, I thought about how meaningful hats can be for children and adults, and what a family business could mean to a child,” Lyons said. “Tiara becomes a storyteller and an agent of change. The story celebrates family, faith, creativity, community, and Black-owned businesses. I hope families see how powerful it can be to support each other's dreams, and how special the voice and vision of kids truly are.”

Seeing Tiara's story move from page to stage has been especially meaningful for Lyons, who grew up attending family theatre with her family.

“My mom took my brother and me to children's theatre when we were little, so having one of my books adapted for the stage has long been a dream,” she said. “Watching this production come to life has been thrilling. Playwright Paige Hernandez expanded the story in exciting ways, adding new scenes, soundscape, and call-and-response elements that make the audience feel like they are part of the play. In theatre, the dialogue and emotion shine. You see movement, hear the sounds come alive, and witness the pageantry of the hats. That is where the magic happens.”

For playwright Paige Hernandez, the story resonated deeply on a personal and cultural level.

“I grew up immersed in African-American hat culture, watching my grandmother acquire intricate hats for Sunday church service,” said Hernandez. “I am also based in DC, which has a rich history of Black milliners, and I come from a proud lineage of women entrepreneurs. All of those elements spoke directly to me.”

In translating the book to the stage, Hernandez focused on expanding the inner lives of Tiara and the people around her.

“I wanted each character in Tiara's life to feel like a full person with a complete journey, all centered around Tiara's kindness,” she said. “Because this is a one-woman show, audiences also get to experience the craft of theatre itself. Watching one performer embody every character allows storytelling to feel active, intimate, and alive.”

Director Ke'Lee Pernell was drawn to Tiara's Hat Parade for its deep connection to cultural memory and intergenerational storytelling.

“Hats in the Black community are more than fashion. They are ritual, dignity, pride, and preparation,” said Pernell. “Those hats told stories.”

She envisions the production as an imaginative, fluid world where transformation happens in full view of the audience.

“A single hat, a change in posture, or a shift in lighting can define a new character,” Pernell said. “The simplicity invites the audience's imagination to participate, recognizing people from their own lives while celebrating the power of storytelling.”

Select performance days will also feature markets highlighting Black and young entrepreneurs, extending the themes of creativity and small business beyond the stage. Produced by Barbara Chandler Productions, markets will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, inviting families to support local makers and emerging entrepreneurs.

As part of Orlando Family Stage's No Empty Seat program, more than 1,200 people will attend Tiara's Hat Parade free of charge, ensuring access to live theatre for students and families across Central Florida.

Tickets for public performances will be available through Orlando Family Stage's website and via the Orange County Library System's Local Wanderer program, expanding access across the region.

The production also coincides with the launch of the Florida Children's Book Festival (February 20 to 22), a new initiative connecting young readers directly with authors and illustrators.

“Sharing stories with children means everything to me,” said Lyons, who will appear at talkbacks and other Festival events. “The festival gives kids the chance to meet the people who create the books they love. It is so important for young people to know they deserve to be not just the stars of stories, but the authors of them too.”

“This is a story where children can laugh, dream, and feel proud, and where adults can recognize the love and traditions they pass on every day,” Pernell said. “We cannot wait to welcome families into this joyful, heart-filled celebration.”