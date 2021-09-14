More Than 1,000 Central Florida Children and Families Attend Orlando Philharmonic Performance
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (OPO) hosted more than 1,000 children and their families from the Central Florida Community at last weekend's Symphony Storytime performances of Little Red Riding Hood. Performances were held at The Plaza Live on September 11 and 12, 2021.
"We're grateful to the many donors that helped provide children with complimentary tickets," said Paul Helfrich, executive director of the OPO. "Their generosity helped hundreds of young people experience the magic of live music this past weekend. We hope others will join us in the future!"
The next Symphony Storytime performances of Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season are December 4 & 5, 2021 at The Plaza Live. Tickets are $10. Children 2 and under are free.