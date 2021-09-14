More Than 1,000 Central Florida Children and Families Attend Orlando Philharmonic Performance

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (OPO) hosted more than 1,000 children and their families from the Central Florida Community at last weekend's Symphony Storytime performances of Little Red Riding Hood. Performances were held at The Plaza Live on September 11 and 12, 2021.

Attendees came from the following schools:

Bellalago Academy

Boggy Creek Elementary

Canoe Creek

Celebration Elementary

Central Avenue Elementary School

Chestnut Elementary

Creative Inspiration Journey School

Cypress Elementary

Deerwood Elementary

East Lake Elementary

Saint Cloud Elementary

First United Methodist Church Preschool

Flora Ridge Elementary

Florida Virtual School

Four Corners Charter School

Gingerbread House VPK

Harmony

Hickory Tree Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Holy Redeemer

Homeschool

Horizon Middle

Kissimmee Christian

Lakeview Elementary

Learn 2 Read

Liberty High

Mater Palms Academy

Michigan Avenue Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Mommy & M, Poinciana Library and Bus BVL

Narcoossee Elementary

Narcoossee Middle

Neptune Middle

Northlake Park

Osceola Science Charter

Osceola School for the Arts

PAFA

Partin Settlement Elementary

Pleasant Hill Elementary

Poinciana Academy of Fine Arts

Reedy Creek Elementary

Saint Cloud Elementary

St Thomas Aquinas

Sunrise Elementary

Tohopekaliga High School

Union Park Elementary

Ventura Elementary School

Westside K-8



"We're grateful to the many donors that helped provide children with complimentary tickets," said Paul Helfrich, executive director of the OPO. "Their generosity helped hundreds of young people experience the magic of live music this past weekend. We hope others will join us in the future!"

The next Symphony Storytime performances of Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season are December 4 & 5, 2021 at The Plaza Live. Tickets are $10. Children 2 and under are free.