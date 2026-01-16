Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Avery Higgins - BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN - Breakthrough Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shawn Lowe - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Viegas - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Dance Production
GREASE - Athens Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Bublitz - PUFFS - Theatre South Playhouse
Best Ensemble
ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Nishaa Johnson - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Musical
ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best New Play Or Musical
WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD - Titusville Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Lohgan Talbert - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Performer In A Play
Will Friel - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
Best Play
PUFFS - Theatre South Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE - Central Florida Vocal Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cliff Price - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Encore Performing Arts
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
David Heid - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ayo Demps - FOR COLORED GIRLS... - Theatre West End
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Breakthrough Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos