Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Avery Higgins - BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN - Breakthrough Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Lowe - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie Viegas - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Dance Production

GREASE - Athens Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Direction Of A Play

Nick Bublitz - PUFFS - Theatre South Playhouse



Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nishaa Johnson - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Musical

ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best New Play Or Musical

WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD - Titusville Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Lohgan Talbert - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Performer In A Play

Will Friel - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach



Best Play

PUFFS - Theatre South Playhouse



Best Production of an Opera

THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE - Central Florida Vocal Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cliff Price - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Encore Performing Arts



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

David Heid - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ayo Demps - FOR COLORED GIRLS... - Theatre West End



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Breakthrough Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Little Radical Theatrics

