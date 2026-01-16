 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Avery Higgins - BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN - Breakthrough Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shawn Lowe - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Viegas - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Dance Production
GREASE - Athens Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Bublitz - PUFFS - Theatre South Playhouse

Best Ensemble
ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Nishaa Johnson - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Musical
ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best New Play Or Musical
WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD - Titusville Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Lohgan Talbert - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Performer In A Play
Will Friel - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

Best Play
PUFFS - Theatre South Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera
THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE - Central Florida Vocal Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cliff Price - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Encore Performing Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
David Heid - ANASTASIA - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ayo Demps - FOR COLORED GIRLS... - Theatre West End

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Breakthrough Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics

