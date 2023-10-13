Michaela Wright and Ledean Williams team up to present an afternoon of music and empowerment

The phenomenon of having a simultaneous, individual narrative and a shared understanding of a woman's experience is not unique to women but it is a sacred bond and a camaraderie that we cherish.

At the height of the #METOO movement, women were sharing their tragic and traumatic experiences with assault and harassment. "Lucrezia" shares the tragic tale of a woman (Lucretia) who was sexually assaulted by Prince Tarquinius circa 500 BC. Her subsequent suicide has immortalized her and made her the subject of musical works like Handel's "Lucrezia" and Britten's opera, "The Rape of Lucretia" alongside countless works of art.

Lucretia's encounter shows us that, throughout history, women have had experiences similar to those that women talk about today. And, although tragic, we see that our shared understanding and camaraderie have spanned millennia. It is also empowering to consider that women are now capable of speaking freely about their abuses whereas Lucretia was not given the same choice. Handel's Lucretia is dignified and vengeful and she promises vengeance to Tarquinius. She is powerful and radiant and incapable of being silenced.

Alma Mahler, though a controversial figure, certainly shared the womanly experience. Upon marriage to composer Gustav Mahler, she was forbidden to continue her compositions and instructed to attend to her normal, wifely duties. It is reported that Gustav also credited himself with some of Alma's compositions which is likely because he recognized that her gorgeous writing for both piano and voice are worthy of any concert hall stage.

Debussy's "Trois Chansons de BIlitis' are some of the most sensual texts you will find in the classical canon. It is no surprise, since Debussy pulled texts directly from Pierre Louÿs' "The Songs of Bilitis' which overtly explore themes of sexuality and, most famously, lesbianism. Far from the most risqué of Louÿs' poems, Debussy's "La flûte de Pan," "La chevelure," and "Le tombeau des Naiades,'' leave just enough to the imagination.

Pierre Louÿs' poems published in 1894 have since become a symbol of empowerment and pride in the LGBTQ+ community, specifically in the lesbian community.

Jake Heggie writes some of the best, modern vocal music for women. He often writes about women's experiences as in his opera "Dead Man Walking," and his cycle "Songs for Murdered Sisters" with texts by famous, feminist icon and author of "A Handmaid's Tale," Margaret Atwood.

"Once Upon a Universe" playfully explores themes of motherhood and mother nature, putting women at the helm even in the instance of the universe's creation.

Enjoy an evening of the exploration of the minds of women, the experiences they share, and the progress we have yet to make as a society.

WHAT: A Recital of music celebrating women and validating the experiences of women throughout history.

WHERE: Timucua Arts, Timucua 2000, S Summerlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

WHEN: December 16, 2023 at 2 PM EST

TICKETS: Click Here