Michael Wanzie Returns To The Stage With A DELORIS SCRUD CHRISTMAS At Savoy Orlando

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playwright, producer, and actor Michael Wanzie will return to the stage for the first time in more than three years in A Deloris Scrud Christmas, opening Saturday, December 6, 2025, in the Starlite Room at SAVOY Orlando.

Wanzie reprises his role as Deloris Scrud, first introduced to Orlando audiences in Wanzie’s A Carolina Moon: A Campy Trailer Trash Tragedy (2003) and its holiday prequel A Trailer Trash Christmas (2004), both long-running productions at the Parliament House Footlight Theatre.

Directed by Kenny Howard, who helmed both earlier Deloris plays, the new work incorporates moments from those productions into a new story addressing current events and political culture. Howard, a Tony Award-winning producer, most recently directed Fosgate Ferret, winner of the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Family Show at Orlando Fringe 2025.

In A Deloris Scrud Christmas, the former truck stop waitress and Carolina Moon Trailer Court resident invites her neighbors (the audience) to witness a live interview celebrating her new book, How Serving Up Biscuits & Gravy Helped Me To Overcome a Lifetime of Racism & Bigotry. During the broadcast, she crafts Christmas decorations for a fundraiser supporting her new trans-affirming charity, sharing unfiltered thoughts on politics, culture, and community life along the way.

“This hi-camp comedy spares no one, and names will be named,” says Wanzie. “I have written A Deloris Scrud Christmas to give democracy-loving and diversity-embracing individuals an opportunity to come together in the spirit of the holiday season and share a few hearty laughs during these otherwise troubling times.”

Costumes are by Douglas White.