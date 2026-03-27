9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Will Come to Riverside Theatre

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Riverside Theatre will present 9 to 5: The Musical, running on the Stark Stage April 16 – May 10, 2026. With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, this musical is based on the iconic 1980 film 9 to 5.

Set in the late 1970s, the show follows three unlikely coworkers—Violet, Doralee, and Judy—as they navigate workplace frustrations under their egotistical and overbearing boss. When pushed to their limits, the trio teams up to turn the tables, leading to a series of hilarious and heartwarming events that ultimately transform their office—and their lives.

Audiences can expect a vibrant production filled with dynamic choreography, colorful characters, and a score that blends country, pop, and Broadway flair—hallmarks of Dolly Parton’s signature style. And just like superstar Parton, 9 to 5: The Musical is bold, funny and full of heart!

Riverside Theatre’s production is directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford and stars Stacia Fernandez as Violet Newstead, Emily Fink as Judy Bernly, Kathlynn Rodin as Doralee Rhodes, Ken Sandberg as Franklin Hart Jr., Kathy St. George as Roz Keith, and Matt Gibson as Joe.

The rest of the cast includes: Nicole Benoit, Corrine C. Broadbent, Katie Scarlett Brunson, Joseph Cullinane, Joe Dellger, Daniel DiPinto, Courtney Blackmun Farnsworth, Danny Feldman, Zoe Grolnick, Bonnie Kelly, Ian Liberto, Garrett Marks, Michel Vasquez, and Cait Zuckerman.

Along with Mr. Stafford as director and choreographer, the creative team includes: Joseph Cullinane (Associate Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Kyra Teboe (Assistant Music Director), John Farrell (Scenic Designer), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Designer), Julie Duro (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Anthony Narciso (Associate Sound Designer), and Ruth E. Kramer (Production Stage Manager) with Ingrid Pierson and Katie Wilhelm (Assistant Stage Managers). Casting was conducted in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team.

9 to 5: The Musical runs April 16 – May 10, 2026 on the Stark Stage. Preview performances take place April 16 – 19, and Opening Night is April 21 at 7:30pm.