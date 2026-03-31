Osceola Arts and City Of Kissimmee CRA Reveal New ARTisNOW Mural Coming To Mosaic At Lake Toho

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Osceola Arts, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee CRA, has announced a new ARTisNOW public mural installation coming to Mosaic at Lake Toho, located at 110 Lakeview Drive in Kissimmee. Florida-based artist Naomi Haverland will begin work on April 1, 2026, bringing her signature whimsical, large-scale style to the façade of one of Kissimmee's premier lakeside residential communities.

Mosaic at Lake Toho is a luxury apartment community situated on the scenic shores of Lake Tohopekaliga, blending modern living with Florida's natural beauty in the heart of Kissimmee's growing downtown district. Haverland's mural will add a bold new dimension to this already vibrant community, creating a striking public art landmark visible to residents and visitors alike.

The mural depicts a surreal fish suspended in midair, encased in a wooden barrel form and held by chains, with blooming water lilies and cattails emerging from the top and an ornate golden key hanging below. Rendered in warm greens, golds, and oranges with meticulous attention to texture and light, the piece transforms the building façade into a dreamlike public installation that explores themes of balance, transformation, and the connection between nature and human-made structures—a fitting reflection of the lakeside setting that defines both the artwork and the community it calls home.

"This piece is designed to stop you in your tracks," said Haverland. "I want people to do a double-take, get closer, and find something new every time they look at it. That's always the goal."

Naomi Haverland is a large-scale mural artist based in Florida, originally from Colorado, with a career spanning over two decades. She began in the intricate world of chalk art before evolving into 3D chalk installations for major brands including Coors, Amazon, Microsoft, and Skittles. For the past five years, she has focused exclusively on large outdoor murals, known for their vibrant color, expressive characters, and a playful sense of wonder that resonates with viewers of all ages.

"Naomi's work has an incredible ability to make people feel something the moment they see it," said Brian Camacho, Public Arts Coordinator at Osceola Arts. "Her combination of technical mastery and pure joy is exactly what ARTisNOW is about—art that transforms a space and invites the whole community in."

The public is welcome to witness the mural in progress beginning April 1, 2026, at Mosaic at Lake Toho, 110 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee. For more information, contact Brian Camacho at brian@osceolaarts.org or 407.749.6347. To learn more about the ARTisNOW Public Murals Project, visit osceolaarts.org/murals.