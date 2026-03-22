Review: THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Bay Street Players

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nestled in the quaint downtown area of Eustis, Florida lies The State Theatre Eustis - home of the Bay Street Players - with views of Lake Eustis and feels like something out of a Hallmark movie. Built in 1922, the theatre began as a vaudeville theatre before transitioning into a movie theatre, eventually becoming the charming venue it is today.

Their current production is The Lightning Thief, the musical adaptation of the popular young adult novel by the same name. I saw this show in previews on Broadway in 2019 and knew immediately it would have a strong future in schools and community theaters when it became available for licensing.

The musical follows Percy Jackson, a boy who discovers he is the son of Poseidon. After landing at Camp Half-Blood, a safe haven for demigods, Percy embarks on a quest with Annabeth and Grover (two other demigods he meets along the way) to find Zeus’s stolen master bolt. The musical features a book written by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rikicki.

This production boasts strong vocals, particularly from Nick Allison (Percy) and Briana Lopez (Annabeth). The cast’s energy was infectious, and it was clear they were having a great time onstage. They even included a dog in the cast, complete with her own program bio—which absolutely delighted the audience.

However, the performance wasn’t without challenges. The sound balance was inconsistent, with the tracks occasionally overpowering the performers, and several microphone issues resulted in feedback or missed lines. As a theatre director myself, I understand how unpredictable and unavoidable tech issues can be, but they were noticeable enough to make some of the words inaudible, affecting the overall experience.

One moment, though, made the night particularly special. A young audience member, about ten years old, was attending his first-ever show. During the show’s 50/50 raffle at intermission, he drew the winning ticket and later joined the cast onstage for a photo after final bows. Watching a child fall in love with theater in real time was a beautiful reminder that every performance is someone’s first. As a theater educator, it was a privilege to witness that joy.

If you’re a fan of the book, you’ll enjoy this production. And if you live near Eustis, this theatre is absolutely worth a visit—whether for The Lightning Thief or an upcoming show. The State Theatre has a charm unique to the area, and I’d happily take a seat there again. My personal favorite number, “Bring on the Monsters,” feels especially relevant today, and the cast delivers it with heart.

The Lightning Thief runs through March 29th.

Reader Reviews

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...