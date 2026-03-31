The Winter Park Playhouse to Celebrate Newly Renovated Theatre With A Grand Opening Gala

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The Winter Park Playhouse will return to its home at 711 N. Orange Avenue in Winter Park this summer and open the doors to a completely renovated theater. A Grand Opening Gala will take place on July 17, 2026 to christen the new theatre space.

The building purchase and renovations were made possible by a generous grant from Orange County. The facility will boast increased theater seating capacity (from 123 to 172), a larger stage, dedicated cabaret space, expanded restroom facilities and a renewed lobby.

Tickets for this exciting Gala event are $150 per person and will go on sale April 7 at 11:00 a.m. The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include a dessert and cocktail reception, live music, a champagne toast, ribbon cutting and a special one-hour show celebrating the renovated theater.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call the theatre's Box Office at 407-645-0145 or visit winterparkplayhouse.org.