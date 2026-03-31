The Winter Park Playhouse to Celebrate Newly Renovated Theatre With A Grand Opening Gala
The Grand Opening Gala will feature performances by local talent and will be held at the newly renovated venue located at 711 N. Orange Avenue, Winter Park, Florida.
The Winter Park Playhouse will return to its home at 711 N. Orange Avenue in Winter Park this summer and open the doors to a completely renovated theater. A Grand Opening Gala will take place on July 17, 2026 to christen the new theatre space.
The building purchase and renovations were made possible by a generous grant from Orange County. The facility will boast increased theater seating capacity (from 123 to 172), a larger stage, dedicated cabaret space, expanded restroom facilities and a renewed lobby.
Tickets for this exciting Gala event are $150 per person and will go on sale April 7 at 11:00 a.m. The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include a dessert and cocktail reception, live music, a champagne toast, ribbon cutting and a special one-hour show celebrating the renovated theater.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call the theatre's Box Office at 407-645-0145 or visit winterparkplayhouse.org.
Videos