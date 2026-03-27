Tonya Phillips Staples to Return to The Winter Park Playhouse Cabaret Stage

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Tonya Phillips Staples is back on the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse with her latest solo cabaret Blues, Jazz and Soul. Joseph Jevanni will accompany on piano. The Playhouse cabarets are currently being performed in The Mandell Theater at Orlando Shakes.

Join Tonya for a cabaret filled with soul stirring classics as she take audiences on a journey through time performing hits like "Hound Dog," "Miss Celie's Blues," "Cry Me A River," "Give Me One Reason" and more!

Tonya Phillips Staples daughter of the late Reverend John P. Phillips and Doris Phillips, is a native of Winter Park, Florida. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Stetson University and along with English, sings in Italian, French, Spanish, and German. Accolades include first place excellence awards for both AKA Academy and the Orlando Opera Guild competitions. Tonya is also a former Miss Black Orlando.

As a musical theatre performer and featured vocalist who is well versed in jazz, R&B, soul, gospel and many other genres, Tonya has toured nationally and internationally. Her credits include The Color Purple, Once on the Island, and the national tour of Beehive: The 60's Musical and the original cast of 8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s where she also served as choreographer.

Tonya is currently the director and choreographer for Joyful! A Celebration of the Season at Disney's EPCOT. She is a featured vocalist for Universal Studios and Walt Disney World and Disney Springs among others. She is an actress, arranger, songwriter, vocal instructor, voice over artist, praise & worship leader and motivational speaker.

Tickets are $23 and are reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, May 8, 2026 through Monday, May 11, 2026. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2026 and will be valid for 3 days.. Virtual tickets are $23 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.