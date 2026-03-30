FINDING NEMO to Open at Orlando Family Stage This Spring

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Orlando Family Stage is presenting Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical, a new musical adaptation of the beloved Pixar film. Running April 11 through May 10, 2026, this production is for audiences of all ages and part of the theatre's Centennial Celebration season.

Featuring original music by award-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, Coco), Finding Nemo brings the ocean to life in a theatrical experience filled with unforgettable characters, imaginative design, and more than 30 puppets.

At the heart of the story is Marlin, an anxious clownfish determined to keep his son Nemo safe at all costs. But when Nemo is unexpectedly taken far from home, Marlin must venture into the unknown, facing sharks, jellyfish, and the vast ocean itself. Along the way, he meets Dory, a joyful and optimistic companion, and Crush, a laid-back sea turtle, who help him discover that courage, trust, and letting go are all part of growing up.

Tickets & Location

Tickets start at $20 for children and $28 for adults. Save your seats at OrlandoFamilyStage.com or by calling (407) 896-7365.

Orlando Family Stage is located in Loch Haven Cultural Park at 1001 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803.

Performance Schedule

Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 5:30 PM

April 11, 18, 25; May 2, 9

Sundays at 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM

April 12, 19, 26; May 3, 10

Special Performances

Alumni Celebration Performance

Saturday, April 11 at 5:30 PM

Orlando Family Stage alumni are invited to connect and celebrate as part of the Centennial season.

Relaxed Performance

Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 AM

A sensory-modified performance with adjusted lighting and sound, a more flexible environment, and space for audiences to experience the show in their own way.

ASL Interpreted Performance

Saturday, April 18 at 2:00 PM

A live American Sign Language interpreter brings the story to life alongside the performance for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.

Audio Described Performance

Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 PM

Live audio description provides vivid narration of the action, scenery, and costumes for guests who are blind or have low vision.

Discounts

Swim in a School and Save

Groups of 15 or more receive 15% off select tickets.

Use code NEMO15 when booking to reserve seats together.

EBT card holders are eligible for $5.00 tickets for up to five (5) tickets. Please visit or call the Box Office at (407) 896-7365 to take advantage of this offer.

Seniors, Children, and Educators all receive discounted tickets. Select the appropriate pricing level when purchasing tickets online or by phone.