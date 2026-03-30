Review: COMPANY: A MUSICAL COMEDY at Theater West End

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Stephen Sondheim’s COMPANY may have been conceived for the audiences of 1970, yet over the past fifty-six years, it has continued to resonate with each new generation discovering the musical. Bobby’s romantic entanglements and his navigation of single life began as a distinctly heteronormative concept, ushering a new era of Broadway with the “concept musical.” Revivals in recent years also sought to reinvent the show, briefly flirting with a queer reading in the 1990s, and more recently were reimagined through gender-swapped characters in the 2018 revival that re-christens the male Bobby as the female Bobbie. Through each reinterpretation, however, one truth remains constant: marriage itself is never Bobby’s real dilemma – loneliness is. He may be surrounded by married friends, but his struggles with settling down aren’t a reflection of his own personal failing; they emerge from a stubborn unwillingness to confront the reality he resents most: being alone.

By today’s standards, Bobby could easily be labeled a f***boi, though the label hardly captures the complexity beneath his charm. He flits from April to Kathy to Marta, performing the role of attentive, if casual, boyfriend with ease. Yet with each connection, there is an absence of real yearning, a lack of that compelling pull toward something deeper. The emptiness is not born of callousness; it is a careful construction. Bobby wears his charm like armor, a protective veil that keeps intimacy at bay. To truly open himself to these women – to allow the messiness of vulnerability – would be to confront a truth he is unprepared to face: that beneath the practiced wit and effortless flattery lies a profound discomfort with being truly known.

If Bobby’s romantic failures are complicated by his own defenses, his friends provide no reprieve. The married couples around him do not so much see him as a whole person as they see him as a comfortable fixture: the one left out, the single friend whose absence of commitment makes them feel whole in contrast. They urge him toward marriage, yes, but there is little genuine care beneath the surface – a convenience, a placeholder for their own fantasies of completion. That dynamic, painfully crystallized in the song “What Would We Do Without You?”, exposes how Bobby is valued less for who he is than for what his presence allows others to feel. In the end, loneliness is reinforced not only by his fear of intimacy but by the very people who surround him, whose approval and attention exist only on their own terms.

Yet despite their flaws – imperfect, neurotic, and sometimes unlikable – these characters continue to captivate audiences, revival after revival, regional production after regional production. There is something undeniably relatable in their struggles. We may see ourselves as a Bobby, or an Amy, a Joanne, a Peter. We may recognize a Harry and Susan, or recall our own versions of David and Jenny. Sondheim and Furth’s characterizations have endured far beyond the confines of their original Silent Generation context – Bobby, after all, would have been born in 1935 – resonating just as powerfully with Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and beyond. That, ultimately, is the genius of COMPANY: it bridges a generational divide it never set out to address, reaching through decades via a universal human truth. Loneliness is not bound by era or circumstance. Nobody wants to be alone – not in the way Bobby fears, anyway – and in that fear, every audience, regardless of generation, finds something profoundly recognizable.

For those unfamiliar with the show, COMPANY opens with the ensemble number “Company,” a playful and ironic introduction to Bobby (Shanden Vance) and the world of married couples he navigates. The song sets the tone for the musical, showing Bobby as both participant and observer – charmed by love yet inevitably apart from it. From there, “The Little Things You Do Together” offers a humorous, affectionate look at the routines and rituals of long-term commitment, contrasting Bobby’s single life with the familiarity and predictability of his friends’ marriages.

Bobby’s interactions with his friends continue to reveal the complexities of adult relationships. “Sorry-Grateful” provides a bittersweet counterpoint, showing how couples balance affection with frustration, while “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” introduces April (Jennifer Tindall), Kathy (Sarah Joyner), and Marta (Zoë Lin Rosas) in a snappy, Andrews Sisters–style number that reflects both the flirtatious energy of Bobby’s romantic life and the nostalgic soundscape of his 1940s childhood. “Have I Got a Girl for You” further emphasizes the charm and superficiality of his casual encounters, while “Someone Is Waiting” offers a reflective moment that hints at the possibility of deeper intimacy. In “Another Hundred People,” Bobby steps into the bustling, anonymous world of New York City, contemplating the constant rotation of faces and connections, underscoring his sense of isolation amid the crowd.

The first act culminates in the chaos and comedy of “Getting Married Today,” Amy’s frantic patter song that satirizes the fears of commitment, followed by “Marry Me a Little,” which was added back into the score in the mid-1990s. This intimate solo reveals Bobby’s ambivalence toward love and his yearning for connection without surrendering the emotional walls he has built around himself. Through this sequence, Act One establishes the thematic tension at the heart of the show: Bobby’s desire for companionship in a world full of married friends, and the ways both romance and friendship illuminate his enduring fear of vulnerability.

Even as COMPANY has evolved over the decades, audiences continue to be captivated by its characters and their struggles. The show’s malleability allows productions to tweak dialogue, restore songs like “Marry Me a Little,” or explore subtle undercurrents in character interactions – such as exchanges between Peter and Bobby that hint at a homosexual attraction. Depending on the production, these moments can be played for humor, curiosity, or genuine confusion, demonstrating the text’s openness to interpretation. Each adjustment reaffirms the show’s timeless core: its exploration of human connection, desire, and vulnerability resonates regardless of era or casting. In this way, COMPANY continues to evolve while remaining unmistakably relevant, inviting audiences to recognize themselves in the joys, anxieties, and contradictions of its characters.

The 2018 gender-swapped production of COMPANY offers a fresh lens on this same tension, keeping loneliness at the center while adding explicitly queer characters with Paul and Jamie. But it also exposes a striking cultural double standard: when Bobby is a man, the friends’ anxiety revolves around loneliness – they worry he might be alone, but singlehood itself is treated as acceptable. When Bobbie is a woman, however, the concern shifts subtly but significantly: being single is framed as not as acceptable, regardless of her capacity for independence. In other words, men can be single, but not lonely; women can be lonely, but not single. This reframing highlights how Sondheim and Furth’s characters remain flexible and resonant across decades, revealing that the pressures of intimacy and societal expectation depend as much on gender as on personal desire.

Sanford’s Theater West End is currently presenting their production of COMPANY, running March 27 through April 19, under the direction of Laurel Hatfield. Hatfield, last seen at the theater in their October production of American Psycho – which I absolutely loved, though did not have opportunity to review for Broadway World – is stepping behind the curtain this time, bringing her keen eye for stagecraft and performer-driven storytelling to the show. She approaches the production as an actor’s director, fully aware of what each performer can bring to their role and how to guide those performances to feel both natural and heightened when needed. Hatfield also makes sure the cast feels completely safe and comfortable with every action onstage, including the “Tick Tock” intimacy choreography she designed alongside her assistant Deion Galindo. In an era where the role of “intimacy coordinator” is increasingly recognized in both stage and film work, it’s refreshing to see a production place performer care front and center, proving that vulnerability onstage can coexist with respect and consent.

Musical direction for this production was handled by Justin Adams, who led a seven-piece ensemble – percussion, three strings, and three woodwinds – bringing Sondheim’s intricate score vibrantly to life. Theater West End often employs live musicians, and it’s always a joy to hear how the energy of a live band transforms the soundscape of the show, and this production was no exception. Arriving well before doors opened, we were treated to the rehearsal of the opening number, “Company,” spilling into the theater as the actors warmed up their voices and finessed their harmonies. There’s something uniquely electric about hearing a live band and cast weaving together the textures of Sondheim’s music, even fifteen minutes before the curtain rises. It’s a glimpse behind the curtain that sets the tone for the evening.

Scenic design for this production was handled by Derek Critzer, who also co-produced the show (with Quinn Roberts) and has been responsible for scenic design at every Theater West End production. Working alongside Nick Hogan’s lighting design, Critzer created a two-level set that keeps the performers front and center, emphasizing their movement and relationships rather than relying on spectacle. The set evokes a metropolitan New York City environment while hinting at the show’s 1970 origins through subtle neon accents, yet the stage never feels trapped in the past. Choreography and blocking have been contemporized in clever ways, with characters passing by on their cell phones, taking a selfie at a club, or checking messages on an answering machine rather than waiting for a human operator. These small details make the world of Company feel immediate, bridging the gap between the original era and 2026 in an effortless, lively way.

Hogan’s lighting design, meanwhile, does more than provide ambience; it actively shapes the storytelling. Neon accents punctuate the set, but it is in the key musical numbers that the lighting truly shines. In ensemble-heavy moments like the chorus line numbers “Side by Side by Side” and “What Would We Do Without You,” lighting delineates space and movement, creating rhythm and focus while allowing the performers’ interactions to remain the centerpiece. In the fast-paced, intimacy-heavy “Tick Tock,” lighting punctuates comedic and sensual beats alike, guiding audience attention while complementing the choreography that Hatfield and Deion Galindo designed. The collaboration between scenic and lighting design here ensures that every scene feels purposeful and dynamic, supporting the cast while giving the production a modern energy that keeps the classic text feeling fresh.

Costume design for this production was handled by Maria Tew, who has designed several shows for Theater West End, most recently Angels in America. What stands out in Tew’s work here is the timeless quality of the costumes – they feel just as much at home in 1970 as they do in 2026. Bobby’s suave bachelor look, for example, is polished and elegant without leaning on the specific trends of any era, making him feel perpetually contemporary. Most of the cast is dressed in outfits that could belong to any modern metropolitan setting, blending seamlessly with the set and lighting design. The one deliberate nod to period style comes in April’s flight attendant uniform, clearly inspired by the 1960s Pan Am aesthetic, suggesting grace, sophistication, and an almost otherworldly sense of poise that sets her apart – a clever contrast to the otherwise timeless wardrobe of the production.

Sound design was overseen by Casey Berkery, who skillfully balanced the live band with the actors’ microphones, ensuring that the music never overpowered the singing while still filling the theater with Sondheim’s lush orchestrations. Berkery also layered in subtle ambient noises throughout the production, from the murmur of city streets to the quiet hum of office spaces, helping to make the world of Company feel lived-in and immediate. Given that it was opening night, there were a few minor audio hiccups – a stubborn mic pack that failed to pick up half of Peter’s lines (performer Ryan Goodwin knew to project louder as a result) and occasional muffling when Bobby and April collided in their bedroom scene – but these small issues didn’t detract from the overall experience and will likely smooth out as the run continues. Sydney Morton and assistant stage manager Natalie Rodriguez ensured that every technical cue – from lights to sound to scene transitions – ran with precision, keeping the performers and production moving seamlessly. The combination of thoughtful sound design and meticulous stage management allowed the cast to focus on their performances, making for a polished and immersive evening.

The cast brings remarkable energy and presence to the stage, beginning with Harry and Sarah, played by David Bracamonte and Sophie Shahbazi. They are introduced as the couple “on the wagon,” with Harry giving up drinking and Sarah trying to lose weight. Of the five couples, their dynamic feels the most firmly rooted in the 1970 origins of the show, with dialogue that reflects a very era-specific approach to drinking and dieting. Bracamonte and Shahbazi, however, know exactly where the laughs live in their scenes and lean into them with confidence. Their comedic timing works beautifully, allowing Bobby to function more as the reactive presence rather than the driving force in their moments together.

Peter and Susan, played by Ryan Goodwin and Ashley Karolys Powell, present one of the more intriguing relationships in COMPANY. The two seek a divorce because they find themselves incompatible, only to discover afterward that they are happier as co-parents and companions than they ever were as a married couple. The irony, of course, is that they are among the friends encouraging Bobby to marry. What I particularly enjoyed in their scenes is how Goodwin and Powell approach the material with a heightened, almost 1950s melodramatic flair. It feels as though they’ve stepped straight out of a Douglas Sirk three-hankie weepie and into the modern New York world of COMPANY. Divorce, by the time the musical premiered, was already losing the stigma it once held in mid-century America, and the performers wisely play the situation more as farce than tragedy.

David and Jenny – played by Darren Escarcha Cajipo and Elina Moon – bring another memorable comedic turn to the stage as the couple who famously gets high with Bobby. The irony of portraying intoxication on stage, of course, is that the actors themselves are almost certainly completely sober, which means the performance becomes a delicate balancing act between observation and exaggeration. Cajipo and Moon execute this beautifully. Their scene is so convincing that, for this author at least, it was genuinely impossible to tell whether their behavior was meant to feel like precise mimicry or simply the natural rhythm of the characters themselves. The result is delightful, and because the two otherwise play their roles straight for the remainder of the show, their highlighted (ha!) scene together stands out all the more.

Seth Walker and Alli Belinkoff completely own the stage as Paul and Amy, the couple preparing for their wedding. I literally scribbled “Yay, it’s the panic attack!!” in my notes when “Getting Married Today” began, because Amy’s spectacular meltdown is easily my favorite number in the entire musical. Walker plays the cheerfully oblivious groom with just the right level of earnestness, while Belinkoff throws herself fully into Amy’s spiraling panic. She roams the stage with manic energy, pointing, pacing, gesturing, and at one point even singling out an audience member during her rapid-fire patter. The audience member, incredibly, was lip-syncing along with her. Moments like that are pure theatrical joy – the material is sharp, the performers are fearless, and the audience is completely along for the ride.

Taty Arroyo brings a fascinating new interpretation to Joanne, a role often portrayed as the older, cynical woman who has weathered multiple marriages and learned very little from them. Arroyo instead plays Joanne as a contemporary of Bobby – a fellow thirtysomething navigating the modern world of relationships. In a post-Friends era, where Ross Gellar’s three marriages (and divorces!) before the age of 35 are practically a cultural punchline, the interpretation feels humorously relatable while also reflecting the fleeting nature of relationships in the age of modern dating (#thanksdatingapps). Through it all, Larry remains steadfast. Jeremy Hudson portrays him not as “Joanne’s latest husband,” but rather as “Joanne’s last husband.” There’s a quiet certainty to his performance, an unspoken sense that he’s the one who isn’t going anywhere.

Jennifer Tindall, Sarah Joyner, and Zoë Lin Rosas bring vibrant life to Bobby’s trio of girlfriends: April, Kathy, and Marta. April enjoys the lion’s share of stage time with her featured moments in “Tick Tock” and “Barcelona,” while Kathy’s role is smaller, consisting primarily of a heartfelt scene with Bobby about her impending marriage and a dance solo. Marta, meanwhile, commands the stage with “Another Hundred People” and serves as something of a mirror to Bobby himself. She knows she’s perpetually single, but she embraces it wholeheartedly. When Bobby’s friends struggle to remember her name, Marta delights in the fact that she’s simply the latest in a long line of girlfriends – likely because Bobby is just as easily the latest in a long line of men for her. The chemistry between Bobby and each woman is distinct and playful: April embodies the easy familiarity of “friends with benefits,” Kathy represents the possibility of something deeper, and Marta radiates the breezy independence of “maybe I’ll call you later.”

And then there is Bobby.

Shanden Vance proves himself to be the linchpin of the entire production, bringing together every thread of the show with remarkable emotional clarity. Bobby may be the perpetual third wheel among his married friends and the sometimes-awkward partner to the women in his life, but COMPANY ultimately rises or falls on the strength of its central performance – and Vance rises magnificently to the challenge. His Bobby allows himself to be vulnerable without ever losing that essential core of confidence that defines the character. It certainly helps that his voice is, quite simply, smooth as butter. But beyond vocal ability, Vance demonstrates an impressive emotional range throughout the evening: relaxed, intoxicated, nervous, frustrated, petty, affectionate—each moment landing exactly where it needs to. By the time the show reaches Being Alive, the emotional payoff is undeniable. Tears – real, genuine tears – were streaming down his face, and yet he continued singing through the moment with absolute control. I haven’t witnessed a performance this powerful on stage since 2016, when I had the privilege of watching Cynthia Erivo bring down the house as Celie in The Color Purple, belting “I’m Here” with tears flowing freely and absolutely no concern for who might see them.

Shanden Vance, quite simply: you are my favorite Bobby.

Theater West End has once again delivered a hit with this production of COMPANY. Opening night was practically sold out, and the energy in the room reflected it – an audience eager to see how this beloved musical would unfold on the intimate Sanford stage. What struck me most, though, was the range of people in my own group of attendees. Some were seasoned COMPANY veterans who knew every lyric and every punchline. Others recognized the songs but had never seen the story that connected them. And a few were experiencing Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece for the very first time. By the time the curtain fell, though, every single one of them was completely won over.

That, perhaps, is the real testament to COMPANY itself. The musical continues to evolve with each new generation, finding fresh resonance whether it’s staged in 1970, reimagined in 2018, or performed today in 2026. The questions it asks about love, commitment, loneliness, and self-acceptance remain timeless. Theater West End’s production embraces that universality while delivering a night of theater that is funny, thoughtful, musically rich, and deeply human. Whether you’re a lifelong Sondheim devotee or someone stepping into Bobby’s complicated social circle for the first time, this COMPANY is well worth keeping.

Ultimately, what makes Company endure is the way it returns again and again to the same quiet realization about loneliness. Bobby spends the entire evening surrounded by couples, potential partners, and well-meaning friends who believe the answer to his unhappiness must be marriage, or at least someone. Yet the deeper truth the musical keeps circling back to is simpler and far more profound: before you can invite someone else into your life, you have to accept yourself first. Bobby’s journey isn’t really about finding a partner; it’s about finding the courage to say, I like who I am, and allowing himself the vulnerability that comes from letting someone else see that person too. It reminds us that being alone and being lonely are not the same thing. And in the theater – among performers, musicians, storytellers, and a room full of strangers sharing the same experience – we’re reminded of something else Stephen Sondheim would later write seventeen years after COMPANY: even when we feel it most deeply, No One Is Alone.

COMPANY: A MUSICAL COMEDY plays at Theater West End March 27 through April 19. Tickets can be acquired online or at the box office, pending availability.

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