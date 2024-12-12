MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE’ Comes to the King Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Te brand-new national tour of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE’ is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series and will take the King Center’s L3Harris Technologies Theatre Main Stage Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is the sequel to long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical®, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” In its second year on tour, Menopause The Musical 2® continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin. It is represented by Columbia Artist Theatricals.

The original Menopause The Musical® debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical® has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

