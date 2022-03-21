Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

King Center Announces Comedian Tom Segura, November 25

Tickets go on-sale to the public Friday, March 25 at 10AM local.

Mar. 21, 2022  

TOM SEGURA announced the third leg of his "I'M COMING EVERYWHERE - WORLD TOUR." The comedian podcast host will be at The King Center in Melbourne on Friday, November 25th at 7 PM.

Tickets go on-sale to the public Friday, March 25 at 10AM local. Tickets can be purchased at KINGCENTER.COM, or TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR, by phone at 321-242-2219 or at the King Center Ticket Office Noon - 6PM Monday through Friday.

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business.a?? He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city TAKE IT DOWN TOUR. He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.



