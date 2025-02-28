Kevin Kelly Brings Solo Cabaret I'VE HEARD THAT SONG BEFORE To Winter Park Playhouse In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kevin Kelly takes to the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse in his latest solo cabaret, I've Heard That Song Before, on March 26 and 27, 2025 at 7:30p.m. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Mr. Kelly's cabaret evening is chock full of standards, including songs made popular by Tony Bennett, Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser, Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin, and Dean Martin.

Kevin Kelly is a performer with distinctive excellence who has captivated audiences with his wry wit, velvet vocals and deliciously devilish delivery! A seasoned performer, Kevin has garnered rave reviews for theatre and cabaret across the country including his most recent performance on The Playhouse Mainstage as Sylvia St. Croix in Ruthless! The Musical in Fall 2023.

Along with numerous other productions at The Playhouse (Murder For Two, Christmas My Way, The Rat Pack Lounge, Forever Plaid) and Sinatra-style cabarets, other regional show credits include Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Guys and Dolls, and Assassins just to name a few! Mr. Kelly has also been featured as a soloist with both The Orlando Philharmonic and The Sarasota Orchestra.

"It's always a special evening when Kevin performs on the cabaret stage! He is such a fabulous performer, especially in this intimate setting. Tickets will sell fast so book early!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a pre-purchased drink from the bar. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for general seating for the 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday April 11 through Monday April 14, 2025. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday April 11, 2025 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

Comments