JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Riverside Theatre

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Riverside Theatre, led by Executive Producer/CEO Jon R. Moses and Artistic Director Allen Cornell, will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s groundbreaking rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. This timeless story of passion, faith, and betrayal — told through one of the most electrifying scores in musical theatre history — will take the Stark Stage from February 26 through March 22, 2026.

Jesus Christ Superstar is sponsored by the Corrigan-Goddard Foundation, Edward & Dawn Michael, James & Priscilla Morphy, Baerbel O’Haire – Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and Riverside’s 2025–2026 Patron Producers Group.

The musical reimagines the final days of Jesus of Nazareth through the eyes of Judas. Since its debut, the show has captivated audiences worldwide with iconic songs including “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Heaven on Their Minds.”

Blending the drama of ancient history with the energy of contemporary music, the piece explores the personal relationships and political pressures surrounding one of the most pivotal moments in history.

Originally released as a concept album in 1970, Jesus Christ Superstar became an immediate sensation, paving the way for its Broadway debut in 1971 — by which time audiences already knew the score by heart.

The production opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on October 12, 1971. It was nominated for five Tony Awards. Andrew Lloyd Webber received the Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer, and Ben Vereen, who portrayed Judas, earned a Theatre World Award for his performance. The Broadway run closed on June 30, 1973, after 711 performances.

The show enjoyed even greater longevity in London, running for eight years from 1972 to 1980 and holding the record as the longest-running musical in West End history until it was surpassed by Lloyd Webber’s Cats in 1989.

Its emotional intensity and propulsive rock score continue to resonate with longtime fans and new generations alike, with productions staged around the globe in theatres, arenas, and on television.

Riverside Theatre’s production is directed and scenically designed by Allen D. Cornell and stars Cole Thannisch (Jesus), David Toole (Judas), Ruby Lewis (Mary Magdalene), P.J. Griffith (Pilate), Nicholas Ward (Caiaphas), Nick Berninger (Annas), Reese Sebastian Diaz (Peter), Matthew Hugh Diston (Simon), and Craig Waletzko (King Herod).

The rest of the cast includes Mikayla Agrella, Randy M. Cain, Cooper Clack, Christopher deProphetis, Rick Faugno, Kris Ivy Hanes, John Alejandro Jeffords, Sheila Jones, Lily Kren, Jacquelyne Paige, Bianca G. Rivera-Irions, Crystal Sha’nae, Damien DeShaun Smith, Adam Tabellija, Austin Turner, and Channing Weir.

Along with Mr. Cornell as director of this production, the creative team includes DJ Salisbury (Associate Director), Jennifer Lee Crowl (Choreographer), Andrew H. Austin (Music Director), Jake Turski (Associate Music Director), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Designer), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Anthony Narciso (Associate Sound Designer), and Ruth E. Kramer (Production Stage Manager) with Lydia Runge and Katie Wilhelm (Assistant Stage Managers). Casting was conducted in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs February 26 – March 22, 2026 on the Stark Stage. Preview performances take place February 26 – March 1, and Opening Night is March 3 at 7:30pm. Tickets start as low as $50 and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or visiting riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.