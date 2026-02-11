Interview: Catherine Russell on Her New Album LIVE AT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tonight, February 11, through Valentine’s Day this Saturday February 14 three-time GRAMMY®-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell will appear at Birdland Jazz Club. This appearance coincides with the release of a single from her first live album, Catherine Russell - Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The new album was captured during a special weekend at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room. Due out April 24, 2026, this vibrant album fills a long-requested gap in Russell's discography, documenting her mastery as a vocalist, bandleader, and curator of classic jazz and blues material in a “live” performance.

When invited to perform at the Appel Room for JALC's 2023-2024 season theme "Community and Consciousness," Russell crafted a program honoring The Hot Club of New York, a community of enthusiasts who gather weekly to listen to vintage jazz and blues on 78rpm shellac records. Drawing from this rich wellspring of musical history, she assembled a set list of lesser-known gems originally recorded by Hot Lips Page, Tiny Grimes, Jeter-Pillars Orchestra, Blanche Calloway, Cab Calloway, Helen Humes, Eddie Barefield, her father Luis Russell, and others. The material, sourced from 78s and 1930s-1940s "soundies" (short films), feels fresh and contemporary in Russell's expert interpretation.

Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center showcases Russell's remarkable command of phrasing, tone, and enunciation as she navigates eleven selections spanning swing, blues, and early jazz styles. The horn arrangements, adapted by Mark Lopeman, evoke the spirit of Harlem Nightlife, Territory Bands, vintage New Orleans jazz, Swing Era and Rhythm & Blues traditions, performed by a seasoned ensemble of first-rate soloists. Matt Munisteri on guitar, Ben Paterson on piano, Russell Hall on bass, and Domo Branch on drums provide a swinging foundation, while the horn section of Jon-Erik Kellso (trumpet), John Allred (trombone), and Evan Arntzen (tenor sax, clarinet) demonstrates remarkable precision and cohesion throughout. Special guest Michela Marino Lerman adds tap dancing to four tracks, bringing rhythmic vitality to the proceedings.

Below, read a conversation with Russell about the new album and her Birdland show.

How do you feel about releasing your new live album celebrating early jazz and blues music?

I’m actually relieved. I love the repertoire and was honored to explore tunes that I heard through listening sessions at Hot Club Of New York.

What was the process of turning the live recording of your JALC show into an album like?

At first, I was opposed to the idea. I needed convincing that my vocal performances were up to the level I strive for in the recording studio. My management team felt strongly that we had captured the spontaneous energy and communication of a live performance. So ultimately, I was happy to release this collection of songs.

Did you come across anything unexpected during the editing or recording process?

I was pleasantly surprised by how well it all turned out. Of course, I work with the best instrumentalists, so there was a natural excitement in the room.

Who do you hope listens to this new album?

Anyone who missed this show when it was originally performed. Since the shows were filmed, all songs will be accompanied by videos. Listeners can now also “watch” the new album.

What are you looking forward to about the show

I’m looking forward to revisiting the arrangements and to having the three-horn section join us on album release night, which is Wednesday February 11th.

Do you have any other upcoming projects you're working on that you'd like to mention?

I’m planning on recording a new studio album later this year, excited about the material.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I’m grateful for everyone who attended our shows, who became a part of the “live” recording. The audience gives us incredible energy which always elevates our performances.

Learn more about Catherine Russell on her website at www.catherinerussell.net

Tickets to see Catherine Russell at Birdland this week are available on their website here.