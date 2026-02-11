



The “Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special” is coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel. The special will premiere Feb. 19 on Disney Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

Celebrating the music from the fan-favorite “Descendants” and “ZOMBIES” franchises, the “Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour” performed to sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America last summer.

Starring Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife, the special delivers performances, backstage access, never-before-seen footage, and more.

The concert event also includes special guest performances by Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Liamani Seguraand Rita Ora.

Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, the team behind the Emmy-nominated Disney concert specials “The Lion King Live at the Hollywood Bowl,” “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” and the Emmy Award-winning “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.” Gabe Turner, Sally Wood and Lou Fox serve as executive producers, with Paul Dugdale directing. Disney Concerts produced the AEG Presents-promoted live concert tour. Amy Tinkham served as the tour’s creative director, with video direction and choreography by Scotty Nguyen.

In conjunction with the Disney+ debut, Disney Music Group will release the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album” on Feb. 20 across all major digital platforms. The album features mash‑ups and performances across 24 tracks.

Album Tracklist

“Worlds Collide” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Red” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall

“The Place to Be” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton

“Fired Up/Did I Mention” – Performed by Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Rotten to the Core/BAMM” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Perfect Revenge/What's My Name” – Performed by Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley

“Life Is Sweeter” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Like the Zombies Do/Chillin' Like a Villain” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Someday” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton

“Dream Come True” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton

“Good to Be Bad” – Performed by Malia Baker and Mekonnen Knife

“Love Ain't It” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall

“Flesh & Bone/It's Goin' Down” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“We Own the Night/Call to the Wild” – Performed by Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Don't Mess with Us” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton

“Ways to Be Wicked” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Queen of Mean” – Performed by Dara Reneé

“Alien Invasion” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“If Only” – Performed by Malia Baker

“Space Between” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker

“My Own Way” – Performed by Freya Skye

“Shuffle of Love” – Performed by Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Legends in the Making” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

“Set it off (Encore)” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife

Photo Credit: Disney/Kayla Delaura