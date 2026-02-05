Pompano Beach Calls for Artists for Underwater Reef Sculpture Project

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The City of Pompano Beach invites artists and artist teams to apply for Underwater Reef Sculpture Round 4, an exciting public art commission that blends creativity, marine conservation, and immersive experience.

Selected artists will design and fabricate a sculpture to be displayed on land in Pompano Beach for one year before being permanently submerged and installed as part of Shipwreck Park Pompano, attached to the iconic Lady Luck shipwreck—one of Florida's most renowned artificial reef sites.

The artwork should celebrate native marine life or themes synonymous with Florida, interpreted in either a realistic or surreal style. Designed as an interactive photo and selfie destination, the sculpture must also be visually compelling as it transforms into an artificial reef over time. Kinetic artworks will not be considered.

The artist must consider what the artwork will look like once it is submerged and becomes an artificial reef. It is important to note, that after a few months the artwork will contain moss and other marine life. The artwork should maintain its aesthetic.

The commission budget is $35,000, with an additional $7,000 provided by the City to support installation, documentation, and sinking-related expenses. Artists will collaborate with Shipwreck Park and South Florida Diving Headquarters to complete the final underwater installation.

This project marks the fourth site-specific sculpture added to Lady Luck, furthering Shipwreck Park's mission to raise awareness about coral reef preservation through underwater public art.

Eligibility highlights:

Maximum size: 3 ft. x 3 ft. x 6 ft. tall

Minimum weight: 500 pounds

Approved materials include concrete, clean steel, ferrous metals, and limestone

Artwork must be ocean-safe and designed for permanent submersion

For More Information and to Apply online: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=16803

Artists are encouraged to apply and become part of a unique underwater cultural arts park that attracts divers, tourists, and art lovers from around the world.