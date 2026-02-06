Orlando Sings to Present Spanish-Language Version of Handel's MESSIAH

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Sings will present El Mesías, a rarely performed Spanish-language performance of Handel’s Messiah, on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 pm. Purchase tickets here.

This concert is part of Orlando Sings’ fifth anniversary season, Tapestry: The Music of US, and the organization’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Featuring the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, the professional orchestra Solaria Players, and acclaimed soloists, El Mesías gives audiences a fresh way to experience one of the most beloved works in classical music, heard through the beauty, rhythm, and emotional clarity of the Spanish language. English supertitles will be provided.

“This project sits at the intersection of artistic excellence and cultural truth,” said Andrew Minear, Artistic Director and Conductor. “Messiah has always spoken powerfully to the human condition—to suffering, hope, and redemption—and those themes resonate deeply across cultures and languages.

“Here in Central Florida, where Spanish is not a foreign language but part of everyday life, presenting Messiah in Spanish feels both timely and deeply natural. This performance reflects who our community truly is—multilingual, multicultural, and connected through music. It opens the door for longtime listeners to hear this masterpiece with fresh ears, and for Spanish-speaking audiences to experience it in the language of their hearts. For many, it may also be their very first Messiah—and to encounter it in this historic moment, the first Spanish-language performance in Florida, is something we’ll all be able to say we were part of.”

For Bronx-born, Ecuadorian and Puerto-Rican mezzo soprano Linda Collazo, who is one of the featured soloists, the project holds deep personal meaning. “Growing up, I heard Messiah everywhere, but never in my own language,” said Collazo. “Singing this music in Spanish is incredibly moving; it feels like a bridge between my cultural heritage and the classical tradition I love. It’s powerful to know that families who may have never attended Messiah before will finally hear this masterpiece in a language that feels like home.”

A cornerstone of the choral canon, Messiah is traditionally performed in English. Performances of this new Spanish-language translation remain rare, making El Mesías a distinctive offering both regionally and nationally.

“This isn’t about changing Messiah,” added Minear. “It’s about revealing it in a new way—allowing its message to speak clearly to the community we serve. Handel himself was not a native English speaker, and at times the original English text fits the music somewhat awkwardly. The Spanish translation used for El Mesías is beautifully crafted, aligning the language naturally and expressively with the music. In rehearsals, we’ve been surprised and delighted by how powerful—and how natural—it feels.”