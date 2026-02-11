Grammy Hall Of Fame Inducts Albums by Janet Jackson, Selena, & More

The inducted recordings will be honored at the Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala on May 8, 2026.
The Recording Academy has unveiled the 2026 inducted recordings to the Grammy Hall Of Fame. This year’s additions include nine albums and five songs that exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old.
The inducted recordings will be honored at the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala on May 8, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, with performers to be announced at a later date. Tables and seats are now available for purchase HERE.
The 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings span nearly a century of recorded music and range from 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 to Radiohead’s OK Computer. Others include recordings by Alice Coltrane, Bertha “Chippie” Hill, Ella Jenkins, Eric B. & Rakim, Funkadelic, Heart, Lucinda Williams, Nick Drake, The Rouse Brothers, Selena, and The Soul Stirrers.
“It’s a privilege to recognize these influential recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each selection reflects the creativity, craft and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”
“The Grammy Hall Of Fame is a vital bridge between music’s past and present—honoring recordings that changed the way we listen, create and connect,” added Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re proud to celebrate this year’s class at the Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala this May.”
Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2026 recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, see below.
The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final ratification by the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees. With 14 new titles, the Grammy Hall Of Fame currently totals 1,179 inducted recordings. The full list of past inducted recordings can be seen here.
ALL EYEZ ON ME
2Pac
Album
AMOR PROHIBIDO
Selena
Album
CAR WHEELS ON A GRAVEL ROAD
Lucinda Williams
Album
DREAMBOAT ANNIE
Heart
Album
“JESUS GAVE ME WATER”
The Soul Stirrers
Song
JOURNEY IN SATCHIDANANDA
Alice Coltrane
Album
MAGGOT BRAIN
Funkadelic
Album
OK COMPUTER
Radiohead
Album
“ORANGE BLOSSOM SPECIAL”
The Rouse Brothers
Song
“PAID IN FULL”
Eric B. & Rakim
Song
PINK MOON
Nick Drake
Album
RHYTHM NATION 1814
Janet Jackson
Album
“TROUBLE IN MIND”
Bertha “Chippie” Hill
Song
“YOU’LL SING A SONG AND I’LL SING A SONG”
Ella Jenkins
Song
