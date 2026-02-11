Grammy Hall Of Fame Inducts Albums by Janet Jackson, Selena, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Recording Academy has unveiled the 2026 inducted recordings to the Grammy Hall Of Fame. This year’s additions include nine albums and five songs that exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old.

The inducted recordings will be honored at the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala on May 8, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, with performers to be announced at a later date. Tables and seats are now available for purchase HERE.

The 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings span nearly a century of recorded music and range from 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 to Radiohead’s OK Computer. Others include recordings by Alice Coltrane, Bertha “Chippie” Hill, Ella Jenkins, Eric B. & Rakim, Funkadelic, Heart, Lucinda Williams, Nick Drake, The Rouse Brothers, Selena, and The Soul Stirrers.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these influential recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each selection reflects the creativity, craft and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

“The Grammy Hall Of Fame is a vital bridge between music’s past and present—honoring recordings that changed the way we listen, create and connect,” added Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re proud to celebrate this year’s class at the Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala this May.”

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2026 recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, see below.

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final ratification by the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees. With 14 new titles, the Grammy Hall Of Fame currently totals 1,179 inducted recordings. The full list of past inducted recordings can be seen here.

2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame Inducted Recordings

ALL EYEZ ON ME

2Pac

Album

AMOR PROHIBIDO

Selena

Album

CAR WHEELS ON A GRAVEL ROAD

Lucinda Williams

Album

DREAMBOAT ANNIE

Heart

Album

“JESUS GAVE ME WATER”

The Soul Stirrers

Song

JOURNEY IN SATCHIDANANDA

Alice Coltrane

Album

MAGGOT BRAIN

Funkadelic

Album

OK COMPUTER

Radiohead

Album

“ORANGE BLOSSOM SPECIAL”

The Rouse Brothers

Song

“PAID IN FULL”

Eric B. & Rakim

Song

PINK MOON

Nick Drake

Album

RHYTHM NATION 1814

Janet Jackson

Album

“TROUBLE IN MIND”

Bertha “Chippie” Hill

Song

“YOU’LL SING A SONG AND I’LL SING A SONG”

Ella Jenkins

Song

Photo Courtesy Janet Jackson / AEG Presents Las Vegas