Island City Stage Presents Tennessee Williams' SUDDENLY, LAST SUMMER In March

Paying homage to one of America's most celebrated playwrights during his birthday month, Island City Stage will present its debut of Tennessee William's gothic mystery Suddenly, Last Summer, March 17 - April 17, 2022. Suddenly, Last Summer is part of the award-winning theater company's 10th Anniversary 2021-22 South Florida Season.

"Tennessee Williams was one of the true titans of live theater over the past century and Suddenly, Last Summer is, without question, one of his most memorable works," said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. "Evoking themes of aging and beauty, hypocrisy, greed, sexual repression and cannibalism, the play is also the one that the author, himself, considered his most poetic. We're extremely excited and proud to be producing our first Williams classic."

On a hot, steamy afternoon in 1936 New Orleans, we find Violet Venable and her niece, Catherine, waging battle in a war that will cement the legacy of Violet's son, Sebastian. Was he a brilliant artist, devoted son or sexual predator? What really happened last summer?

Directed by Rogow, Suddenly, Last Summer stars Angie Radosh as Violet Venable, Jeanine Gangloff Levy as Catherine Holly and Jonathan Furedy as Dr. Cukrowicz.

Angie Radosh will make her Island City Stage debut in the iconic Tennessee Williams role of Violet Venable. She is a three-time Carbonell award-winner for Stuff (Caldwell Theater), Cabaret (Maltz Jupiter Theatre) and Exit The King (Palm Beach Dramaworks). She has been honored with Silver Palm awards for her work in The Glass Menagerie (New Theatre), Speaking Elephant (Women's Theatre Project) and Breadcrumbs (Primal Forces). Other South Florida credits include The Children (Gablestage), An Inspector Calls (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Mothers and Sons (Gablestage, Broadwayworld.com best actress), and memorably The Music Man (Wick) with her son, John Tartaglia.

Jeanine Gangloff Levy is thrilled to return to the stage after this two year pause. Some favorite credits include Doralee in 9 to 5 the Musical, the Carbonell-nominated Paulette in Legally Blonde, Jackie in Disaster (Slow Burn), Amina in Dance Nation, Bellamonte in Emperor of the Moon (Thinking Cap Theatre), and Lana Turner in Starmaker (Island City Stage). Other regional credits include Theatre Lab, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Broward Stage Door, West Boca Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre, Cherry Lane Theatre, Mill Mountain, Parade Productions and Evening Star.

Jonathan Furedy returns to Island City Stage after his successful run as Matthew in Altar Boyz. Prior to that, he spent two years sailing the world as a soloist for AIDA Cruises. Other credits include Kevin in Octopus, Launce in Two Gentlemen of Verona, Horatio in Hamlet, Bert in Mary Poppins, Emmett in Legally Blonde: The Musical, Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, ThÃ©nardier in Les Miserables, Ali Hakim in Oklahoma! and Jason in Bare: A Pop Opera,. Furedy has also appeared in productions of Evil Dead: The Musical, Spamalot, Little Shop of Horrors, The Producers, White Christmas, La Cage Aux Folles, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Gypsy and Billy Elliot.

Lisa King as Mrs. Holly, Sarah Burns as Miss Foxhill, Christian Vandepas as George Holly and Carol Caselle as Sister Felicity round out the cast.

Suddenly, Last Summer is sponsored by Funding Arts Broward (FAB) and is supported by Our Fund, the SHS Foundation, the Broward County Cultural Council and Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture.

Island City Stage's 10th anniversary 2021-22 season kicked off with The Twentieth Century Way by Tom Jacobson in October, followed by Armature by Andrew Kramer, currently running through February 27. Upcoming productions include The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam from June 9 - July 10, 2022 and One In Two by Donja R. Love from August 4 - September 4, 2022.

Island City Stage is located at 2304 N. Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors. Tickets start at $35 and are available at islandcitystage.org/suddenly-last-summer. Other discounts are available for groups.

For more information and tickets, please visit islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.