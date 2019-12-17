Go On A Daring Adventure With THE THREE MUSKETEERS At Orlando Shakes

Swashbuckling sword fights and romance lie at the center of this thrilling take on Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers by Catherine Bush, produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, runs from February 5 - March 22, 2020.

This bold production will run in repertory with William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Part 1.

Join the young and brave d'Artagnan and his band of Musketeers on a daring quest to do what is right. From brotherhood to betrayal, from sword fights to grand romance, this swashbuckling adventure will thrill and amaze audiences as Alexandre Dumas' classic tale leaps from the pages and comes to life onstage.

"I read many adaptations of The Three Musketeers before finding Catherine Bush's romantic, masterful, and funny script," says Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes' artistic director and director of this production. "Her witty dialogue, lively humor, and great feel for action-there are so many great sword fights-brings new life to this epic story of love and adventure. I can't wait to see it flourish on the Margeson stage!"

Tickets (starting at $30) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).





