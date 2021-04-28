Garden Theatre Announces the William Daniel Mills Apprenticeship Program

Garden Theatre has announced the creation of the William Daniel Mills Apprenticeship Program. Harold and Rosy Mills selected the Garden to launch this new apprenticeship program for young diverse artists ages 13 through 22. This generous gift and program was created to honor the memory of their beloved son Daniel Mills, who tragically passed away in 2020. The program, which will launch in Summer 2021, will potentially expand to other arts organizations in Central Florida.

Garden Theatre Education Director Nick Bazo commented: "We are honored that the Mills family entrusted Garden Theatre to create this new program. This partnership will provide access and opportunities for young people in our community and grow tomorrow's artists. What an amazing way to honor Daniel's memory."

Roberta Emerson, Daniel's former teacher at Montverde Academy and newly appointed Garden Theatre Associate Artistic Director, "was blessed and honored to be a part of Daniel's journey in his passion for theatre. He was an incredible young man and a true seeker of truth through storytelling. He never stopped asking questions and seeking fulfillment and was the definition of a true artist. I hope that through this wonderful program, other students can realize what it means to seek truth through art in the way that Daniel strived to do."

Applicants for this program must submit an application and go through an interview or audition process. Accepted apprentices will be able to select areas of theatre to focus on: performance, directing, design, technical work, and education. Participants will be able to take Garden Theatre Education masterclasses, camps, and classes at no cost, in addition to attending rehearsals, performances, and other events at no cost. Apprentices will also be considered for paid opportunities working on Garden Theatre mainstage productions. The Garden will announce the inaugural William Daniel Mills Apprenticeship Program application information in the coming weeks.

"Theatre brought joy to Daniel's life, and the study of theatre was his passion. He committed himself to learning techniques, styles, and ideologies. He was a true student of the trade. This program's education and experiential learning focus is a wonderful way to honor our beautiful Daniel," says the Mills family.

Garden Theatre's Education programming is designed to engage students of all ages through theatre camps and classes tailored to each grade and experience level. Students learn theatre techniques in year-round programming, and courses are ideal for both the budding actor and seasoned professional.

For more information visit: https://www.gardentheatre.org/