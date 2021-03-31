GODSPELL Opens This April at Garden Theatre

Central Florida audiences, rejoice! Godspell, an international hit for audiences of all ages, opens on the Garden Theatre stage this spring. The sensational 1971 musical features a diverse mix of rock, gospel, and pop interspersed with entertaining and heartfelt parables. Directed by Joseph C. Walsh, Godspell runs April 22 - May 23, 2021. Godspell is presented by the Morrissey Family.

Prepare ye the way of the Lord! In Stephen Schwartz's (Wicked, Pippin) lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus and his followers gather to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating unity, spirituality and community. With an eclectic rock score including the international hit "Day by Day," Godspell is certain to entertain and inspire all who experience its message of acceptance, hope and love.

The talented cast features Janiece Deveaux, Andrea Diaz, Sarah Beth Ganey, Da'Zaria Harris, Dara Jesso, Radamés Medina Meléndez, Eddie Ortega, Shonda L Thurman, Elijah Vazquez, and Stephen White Jr.

Garden Theatre's production of Godspell features Choreography by James Tuuao, Music Direction by Chris Endsley, Scenic Design by Tramaine Berryhill, Lighting Design by Alyx Jacobs, Costume Design by Rosibel Hernandez, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso. The Stage Manager is Stephanie Elliott.

Tickets: Tickets $35 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.