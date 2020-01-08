Florida Theatrical Association has announced the call for entries for their fifth annual New Musical Discovery Series. A showcase for new musicals, the New Musical Discovery Series will be presented in mid to late August 2020 at The Abbey and The MEZZ in downtown Orlando.

Aspiring writers from around the country are encouraged to submit their new works, which will be reviewed by a panel of theatre professionals, including renowned directors, writers, producers and performers. The panel will select two works that will each receive a staged reading of their piece featuring local directors and talent. The Discovery Series will also include talkbacks for students and audiences with the playwrights and directors.

The deadline to submit musicals for consideration is April 1, 2020.

Submission Guidelines

All submissions must include:

A cover letter

A history of the musical's development

A synopsis

Full script

A CD or flash drive with at least six songs from the production (it can be a very basic recording).

Playwrights must be available for rehearsals and performances in the window of August 17th to August 25th. Travel, accommodation, and a per diem are provided.

It is preferred that the materials are sent by a link or invitation to either Google Drive or Dropbox via email to: KennyHoward@FloridaTheatrical.org. Please have each of the items above as separate files.

Should you need to mail your submission, please send to:

Florida Theatrical Association

Attn: Play Submission

100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 200

Orlando, FL 32801

*Please note that materials will not be returned.

For full submission guidelines and more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org or email KennyHoward@FloridaTheatrical.org.





